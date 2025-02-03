Hoodlums on Monday allegedly shot and injured seven police officers on their way to restore peace in the Ido-Ajegunle community in Obokun Local Government of Osun.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

Ms Opalola explained that the police received a distress call that hoodlums were attacking people in Ido-Ajegunle community. On their way to the community, the police officers were attacked by the hoodlums.

“We received a distress call that hoodlums were attacking residents in Ajegunle Community and when the police team were on their way, they discovered that the hoodlums had blocked the road with a big log of tree.

“When they tried to remove the blockage from the road, the hoodlums started shooting at them from their hiding place in the surrounding bushes.

“The officers, however, managed to retaliate and fire back, overpowering the hoodlums and also arresting some of them.

“However, during the shootout, seven police officers were shot and injured but nobody died,” Ms Opalola said

Ms Opalola explained that contrary to some reports, no one was killed in the community when the hoodlums attacked and that police were presently in the community maintaining law and order.

NAN learnt that hoodlums on Monday attacked the Ido Ajegunle community following the appointment of Timileyun Ajayi as the new Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle by Governor Ademola Adeleke on 23 January.

(NAN)

