President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday observed the Juma’at alongside leaders of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Religious Movement, led by Khalifa Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Inyass, at the Aso Villa Mosque in Abuja.
During the prayers, President Tinubu joined the clerics in seeking divine blessings, peace, progress, and stability for Nigeria.
Khalifa Inyass, son of the revered spiritual leader of the Tijjaniyya order, Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, commended President Tinubu’s leadership and prayed for continued wisdom and success in steering Nigeria toward more remarkable development.
Khalifa Inyass told reporters after the prayers that the delegation, mainly from Senegal, was in Nigeria as part of the Tijjaniyya movement’s annual Inyass Maulud celebration.
|
He assured President Tinubu of the support and prayers of the Muslim Ummah, particularly the over 400 million followers across Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints substantive MD of Rural Electrification Agency
Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, the eldest son of Tijjaniyya leader in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, and other leaders accompanied Khalifa Inyas.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
January 31, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999