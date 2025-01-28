A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Oluwasegun Ogundiran has emerged as the best-graduating student with a perfect 4.0 CGPA from Nexford University (NXU), an online institution based in Washington, DC.

Mr Ogundiran who studied Economics at OAU bagged a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a specialisation in sustainability.

He was awarded as the valedictorian of the year for the NXU 2024 graduating class, with a cohort of 1,200 students.

The award, according to the Nexford Country Director, Oghogho Inneh, is presented to graduates for achieving the highest academic distinction and for demonstrating exemplary dedication to their studies.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi delivered the keynote address at the graduation ceremony held at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos on Saturday.

It also had in attendance, Former Minister of Solid Minerals and CEO of Human Capital Africa, Oby Ezekwesili; Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola; and Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Chairman of African Capital Alliance, Okechukwu Enelamah.

Graduate reflects on achievement

Reflecting on his academic journey, Mr Ogundiran attributed his academic success to a disciplined upbringing and a dedication to lifelong learning, building on a foundation of leadership roles at Command Day Secondary School and OAU.

“I earned my bachelor’s degree in Economics from OAU, where I was actively involved in leadership roles, including serving as the Vice President of my campus fellowship,” he said.

After graduating from OAU, Mr Ogundiran expanded his skills through global certifications, including 21st Century Employee Engagement from Doha, Qatar, and HR Analytics from Singapore.

These experiences, according to him inspired his decision to enrol at NXU, drawn by its “world-class faculty and the flexibility it offered, which was ideal for balancing my career and studies.”

Speaking on his award, he said: “Becoming the valedictorian wasn’t something I planned for. My focus was on making the most of every opportunity at Nexford, from engaging with the coursework to networking with like-minded professionals.”

Mr Ogundiran is currently a full-time HR Advisor at Shoreline Natural Resources and co-founded Gold Weather Ltd, a startup focused on renewable energy.

Online Education in Nigeria

Beyond his achievements, Mr Ogundiran believes his success underscores the potential of online education to transform lives, particularly in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government needs to embrace digital education as a transformative tool,” he said.

He urged the government to invest in online learning infrastructure and partnerships with global institutions to democratise access to quality education.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Mr Obi emphasised the critical role of online education as a tool for addressing Nigeria’s educational challenges and driving national development.

He highlighted successful models from countries like Pakistan, India, and Turkey, which have used online platforms to educate vast populations effectively.

Mr Obi stressed that Nigeria must combine online and physical education to cater to its large population while enhancing access to quality learning.

In her comments, Mrs Ezekwesili reinforced the importance of acquiring relevant skills to thrive in the modern job market.

She urged the graduates to attach their “names to innovative solutions” that address societal challenges.

Academic excellence

During the graduation ceremony, Nexford’s CEO, Fadl Al-Tarzi, applauded Nigerian students for their resilience and ambition.

Mr Al-Tarzi noted that 75 per cent of graduates have successfully translated their education into meaningful careers and ventures.

He also emphasised the university’s commitment to advancing education through technology, particularly with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its programmes.

Mr Al Tarzi noted that Nexford has offered AI specialisation for nearly five years and has embedded AI across all courses.

NXU is an American online university headquartered in Washington DC. It was established in 2019 and has enrolled “thousands” of Nigerians.

Ms Inneh noted that the graduands emerged from various programmes, which include BBA, MBA, MSDT, MSDA and MSE, adding that MSE was launched last year, with the potential to attract more uptakes.

Apart from the valedictorian, other notable awardees included Omolade Yusuf, who received the Best Peer Mentor in the BBA Programme, and Kayode Owoyemi, who won the Outstanding Volunteer Award for the MBA Programme.

