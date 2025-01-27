The Enugu State Government is providing ultrasound services at Primary Healthcare Centres to improve maternal and child healthcare delivery.

The Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed this via its Facebook page on Saturday, 25 January.

According to the agency, the ultrasound services are available from 9 a.m. every Tuesday at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Abakpa and Asata in Enugu State.

“To celebrate the launch, all ultrasound services for pregnant women will be completely free for the first month. After that, services will remain accessible at affordable rates,” the agency said.

The agency said pregnant women have to enrol in the Enugu eHealth Platform to enjoy the new services.

PHCs in states across Nigeria are mostly built in the hinterland to cater for the health needs of poor rural communities, but they are often abandoned to rot away because of poor management and lack of funding.

Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in Enugu State is working to revamp primary healthcare services.

Mr Mbah had flagged off the construction of Type-2 PHCs across the state’s 260 wards.

During his recent visit to Enugu in early January, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated 60 PHCs built and equipped by the state government, while 200 others were still under construction.

An official of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the PHCs in Abakpa and Asata are in the first phase of providing ultrasound services for pregnant women.

“This is a start-off,” the official said.

“Meanwhile, we are trying to equip all our facilities with basic lab equipment as soon as other type 2 PHCs are finished, equipped and furnished so that health workers will live in the facilities and give 24-hour services,” he added.

