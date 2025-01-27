Nigerian music icon Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia’s announcement of his separation from his wife, Annie, has sparked a heated debate among Nigerians, with celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Mary Njoku, and others joining the conversation.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the singer, on his verified Instagram account on Sunday, announced that he and Annie are divorcing.

The 49-year-old singer revealed that he and the mother of two had separated for some time.

While some fans supported 2Baba’s stance, others, including Toke and Mary, criticised the ‘African Queen’ crooner’s perspective, expressing displeasure at how he revealed the situation on his Instagram page.

In response, in a post on her Instagram story on Sunday, Toke described the 49-year-old singer’s actions as wrong on every level, stressing that he should be ashamed of airing the separation on social media.

She further stated that Annie was not alone, adding that 2Baba would face all of them (Annie’s supporters) and lovers.

“I’m not one for too much talk, but what is wrong is wrong, and as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it’ll touch your daughter or any female in your family.

“No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her,” Toke said.

Behind closed doors

Toke, an actress and TV host, revealed that she knew things weren’t going well in Annie and 2Baba’s marriage.

While maintaining that she is not an advocate for enduring a toxic marriage, she emphasised that 2Baba should have left if he wanted to rather than airing the issue online at this particular moment.

“We know what is going on behind closed doors. The world doesn’t know anything. It’s already been hectic with opinions flying around, and when I say we will fight for her, I’m not talking about the general public.

“A handful of people know the truth, and time will tell. Timing is everything, empathy is everything, You constantly preach love, you cannot add to the narrative that’s out there when you know what is happening behind closed doors”, said Toke.

Quietness

Additionally, actress Mary supported Toke’s post, confirming that all was not well with the marriage.

However, she said Annie’s friends chose to remain silent out of respect for her decision.

She added that when the time is right, 2Baba will address the questions Nigerians and his estranged wife’s friends have for him.

Mary noted, “Bro, Annie has a family. Your sisters-in-law are many, and we’ve stayed quiet out of respect for her tough choices. But since you’ve decided to humiliate her at her lowest, no wahala (there’s no problem).

“It’s your choice. Just make sure she’s healthy and okay. Because when the time comes, we’ll have plenty of questions for you!”

Furthermore, former reality TV star Abiri ‘KokobyKhloe’ Oluwabusayo emphasised that the fight was not only for Annie but for all her supporters.

“See, let me keep quiet for now because I hope this is a prank! Men… Fight Annie, fight all of us! Love is really wicked. Men”, she wrote in a now-deleted post.

Netizens

Meanwhile, netizens took to their social media handles to react to the separation, with many showing support while others criticised the singer.

Here are some of the comments:

2Baba look so exhausted – that their marriage was nothing but hell fire 🔥 I am happy for them for finally divorcing after 25 years of unhealthy relationship! God Forbid. — Stephenia Omeh, MBA (@StepheniaOmeh) January 27, 2025

If d story read: 2baba results to domestic violence n beats his wife Annie into coma, you will call him a beast n question why he didn’t divorce her if he was fed up with her.. Now 2baba, has divorced her n made it public, you still have a problem with it.. why are u like this? — Nuel Williams (@NuelWilliams5) January 27, 2025

You people heard Annie and 2Baba are getting divorced and somehow, you’re still blaming Annie? You don’t have to beat a woman when she’s already down. If you can’t offer comforting words, keep it moving. You think she’s hasn’t realized some of these things you’re saying? — Foundational Baby Girl (@adetola_AA) January 26, 2025

One celebrity that one would have expected to have divorced quickly was 2baba. Somehow, the man has managed to hold his marriage together notwithstanding all the drama. People who don’t even have baby mamas like him are just divorcing at the slightest opportunity. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) December 29, 2022

2baba please cancel the divorce allow Annie to announce it through Toke makinwa that you both have divorced so peace can reign 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Ejooor — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) January 26, 2025 Please let’s sha be minding our business. If Annie and 2Baba want to be divorced, please let them. Maybe that’s what is good for both parties. Which one is “you’ll have to fight all of us” — ‘e (@_bx_tx) January 26, 2025

They wanted Annie to be the one that divorced 2baba but he got info and announced it before them….🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Now Toke is threatening — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) January 26, 2025

Una never hear from Tuface, una don dey conclude. So 2Baba no be person son? Abi Man no dey suffer for marriage?

Separation will always be the best option for a troubling marriage.

I’ve said it before, never judge ppl who are divorced. Marriage is a lot more work than perceived. — Uko of Africa (@andy4_u) January 27, 2025

Wait o, 2Baba said they’ve been separated for a while now, the divorce is to finalize that separation. How come she didn’t say anything about it like she usually does? And we had to hear about it from the person who hardly talks about is personal affairs. Something fishy smells — 🐐Painter (@proudlyblac) January 27, 2025

Annie and 2baba divorced?!

I’m not open to relationships anymore💔

This is so heartbreaking 💔 I can’t even function again…

That was my encouragement to love but now they’ve broken up.💔

In honor of their broke marriage, I will not eat through out today.🙏🏻 — 25 z (@___sxxxqe) January 27, 2025

Background

This newspaper reported that Annie made an appearance in the latest season of ‘Young, Famous and African’, where she shared the heartbreaking experience of losing twins to a miscarriage last year.

On 11 January, Annie posted a series of heartfelt posts on her Instagram Story commemorating their 13-year marriage and 25th friendship anniversary.

2Baba and Annie’s relationship began in 1999 as a friendship that blossomed into love. Annie gained public recognition 2004 when she appeared in 2Baba’s iconic ‘African Queen’ music video.

They welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008. In 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine’s Day in Lagos, and the couple had a private wedding the same year.

Their grand white wedding took place in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.

Their marriage faced challenges, mainly due to 2Baba’s past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite tensions and public controversies, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 to celebrate their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and continuing to be one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.

