The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army has conducted a regimental funeral ceremony for its late mascot, Sgt. Dalet Akawala, on Saturday at the division’s headquarters complex in Kawo, Kaduna.
The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Musa Yahaya, made the announcement in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.
Mr Yahaya said, “The solemn funeral was presided over by Col. IA Akabike, Deputy Chief of Staff, Administration, who represented Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, the General Officer Commanding the division and Commander, Sector 1 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.”
He said Mr Saraso emphasised the importance of honouring the life and service of the horse, describing it as an integral part of the division’s tradition and rich cultural heritage.
“Late Sgt. Dalet Akawala served the division with loyalty and dedication, embodying the spirit of courage and resilience.
“Thr ceremony is our way of paying the last respect to a companion who brought pride and identity to the Division,” he said.
Mr Saraso extended his condolences to the entire Stallion family and the Nigerian Army, expressing regret over the loss.
He appreciated the dignitaries and sympathisers who attended the ceremony.
Mr Yahaya said, “Prayers were offered for a hardworking, agile, and dedicated replacement for the late Sgt. Akawala.”
He said that during the funeral oration, Akawala was described as a direct descendant of the pioneer mascot of the division, Sgt. Farin Doki, that served from 1995 until its death in 2011.
“After Sgt. Farin Doki’s death, the division acquired a new mascot, Sgt. Danfari Akawala, that served until its death in 2014.
“Sgt. Danfari Akawala’s foal, Sgt Dalet, succeeded its father as the division’s mascot on January 1, 2015 and faithfully served until its demise on Friday.
“The funeral ceremony was concluded with prayers offered by Lt.-Col. Ugwu, the acting Deputy Director, Chaplain Services (Protestant), and was attended by senior officers, officers, soldiers, and their families,” Mr Yahaya said.
(NAN)
