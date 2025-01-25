The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has described as fake the purported Federal Government’s N50,000 Child Support Grant for all Nigerian parents trending on social media.
Rhoda Iliya, the ministry’s director of Information, described the information in a statement on Saturday in Abuja as fake.
The statement cautioned parents to be wary of the activities of fraudsters trying to scam them.
”This is a scam trending on social media and the Ministry has tagged it as fake news.
“We are not aware of this registration portal and if the ministry will undertake such programmes there will be a proper enlightenment.
”Nigerians should be careful, don’t be a victim of these scammers on social media.
”Also, alert your families, friends and well-wishers not to apply, ” the statement added.
(NAN)
