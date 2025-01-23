President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated the newly constrCucted barracks in Abuja to accommodate officers and soldiers of the The barracks named “Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks”, Asokoro Abuja, comprise 16 Major Generals Quarters, 34 Brigadier Generals Quarters, 60 Major – Colonel Flats and 60 Lieutenant – Captain Flats.

It also includes 180 Senior Non Commissioned Officers Blocks of Flats, 264 Corporal and Below Flats, worship centres, sports facilities and a power house in the barracks.

In his remarks, PresidentTinubu described men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces as heroes of Nigeria.

Noting that the Nigerian military’s service to the nation is remarkable, the president assured of his administration’s continued commitment to improve the welfare of the Nigerian Army.

“You are our heroes, and I thank you for what you have been doing for this country,” the President stated

“What you are doing for Nigeria is remarkable. The only way to appreciate is to continue to show support to the men and women in uniform,” he said.

The Nigerian leader underscored the importance of the welfare of the men and officers of the Nigerian military, noting that the Barracks project aligns with the federal government’s commitment to enhancing troops’ welfare.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Knowing that the federal government is always ready to provide what the troops need is essential for winning battles,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, said naming the new army barracks after President Tinubu, was a way of ‘giving honour to whom honour is due’.

Mr Oluyede said it was in appreciation of his extraordinary support and commitment to improving the welfare and operational needs of the army, particularly in reducing its accommodation burden.

He said the project was initiated and executed by his predecessors Faruk Yahaya and Taoreed Lagbaja.

He said his predecessors recognised the critical need for additional accommodation for the increasing number of Nigerian Army establishments in Abuja.

Mr Oluyede said the two senior officers took the bold step to initiate the construction of the barracks.

“Today, we celebrate the visionary leadership and relentless effort that created the foundation for us to complete and commission this project.

”The project being commissioned today is only phases one and two of the original plan.

”In specific terms, the project comprises 16 Major General Quarters, 17 Brigadier General Quarters, 3×20 family Major to Colonel Quarters, 30×20 Family Lieutenant to Captain Quarters, and 60×30 Family Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Quarters”, he said.

Others he listed are 6×30 Family Corporal and Below Quarters, 40×21 Corporal and Below Quarters.

Mr Oluyede said the development translates to accommodation for 614 personnel consisting of 170 officers and 444 soldiers and their families.

The COAS thanked President Tinubu for his commitment and passion for ensuring that men and women in uniform have affordable, decent, and befitting accommodation to live while in service.

He said the Nigerian army still faces an acute shortage of accommodation, which must be addressed as they continue to defeat insecurity nationwide and reintegrate frontline troops into the barracks.

“I am very confident that we can achieve this goal with the continued support from the federal government and other stakeholders,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

