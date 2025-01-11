Nigerian innovator and founder of FactCheck Africa, Abideen Olasupo has been selected for the 2025 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journalism Lab Leadership Cohort.

The programme is hosted by the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY), United States.

According to a statement on CUNY’s website, Mr Olasupo and 22 other journalists, strategists, and executives from across the globe will explore the transformative role of AI in journalism.

The programme, developed in partnership with Microsoft, brings together participants from diverse countries, including Germany, India, Kenya, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States.

Scheduled to run virtually from 10 January to 3 April, the AI Journalism Lab started with an in-person session on Friday at the Newmark J-School in New York.

Trailblazers in media and technology

The organisers described the cohort members as trailblazers in media and technology, highlighting their potential to address AI’s challenges while driving positive change in the global media landscape.

“Our participants are trailblazers at the intersection of journalism and technology,” the Executive Director of J+ at the Newmark J-School, Marie Gilot was quoted.

“By fostering leadership grounded in ethics, innovation, and community impact, this programme is equipping them to navigate the complexities of AI while inspiring positive change in the media industry.”

Also, the Journalism Director at Microsoft’s Democracy Forward, Noreen Gillespie said, with AI rapidly transforming the media landscape, the need for thoughtful, visionary leadership has never been greater.

Ms Gillespie said this programme offers participants the tools and frameworks they need to shape the future of journalism with innovation and integrity.

Olasupo’s innovations

Mr Olasupo’s selection underscores his impactful work in advancing fact-checking and media innovation in Africa.

Under his leadership, FactCheck Africa launched MyAIFactchecker in 2024, Africa’s first AI-powered fact-checking platform, designed to combat misinformation in multiple languages, including English, Swahili, and French.

The platform allows users to verify the authenticity of news, social media posts, and other online content quickly and conveniently.

The organisation has also pioneered initiatives such as a three-month AI Journalism Fellowship for West African journalists, a newsroom AI adoption toolkit, and media literacy tools like gamified flashcards for children.

Speaking on his selection for the 2025 AI Journalism Lab, Mr Olasupo said the programme perfectly aligns with FactCheck Africa’s mission to improve media literacy, promote critical thinking, and provide reliable fact-checking services to the African public.

He expressed his commitment to leveraging the opportunity to collaborate with global media leaders and bring back valuable insights to advance digital journalism and fact-checking across Africa.

