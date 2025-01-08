The police in Delta State have apprehended a female self-kidnapped suspect and her accomplice in Asaba.
Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday in Warri.
Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested on Monday by the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad led by Labe Joseph, a chief superintendent of police, following an intelligence-led investigation.
He said the police operatives embarked on the investigation following a directive by the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Olufemi Abaniwonda.
Mr Edafe added that N2 million was recovered from the suspects.
“On 2 January 2025, the command received a complaint from one Mrs Oliko Joy that her daughter Princess left the house on 30 December 2024 and did not return.
“That on 31 December, the parents received a call that their daughter had been kidnapped, and they demanded a ransom of N2 million.
“The Commissioner of Police immediately directed the command’s special Anti-kidnapping and cyber-crime squad to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt and the suspect arrested.
“Following the directive, the operatives embarked on an intelligence-led investigation and arrested one Prince Atigbi after collecting a ransom of N2 million,” he said.
Mr Edafe quoted Mr Atigbi to have said that he was not a kidnapper but only acted according to the directive of his girlfriend, Princess.
The police spokesperson said Princess, during her arrest and interrogation, admitted that she faked her kidnap to get money from her parents.
Mr Edafe said the two suspects are in police custody, and the ransom has been recovered. He said the police are investigating the case.
