On Tuesday, John Mahama, dressed in an agbada with a gobi cap, was sworn in for a four-year term as president of Ghana.

The choice of attire for the event surprised many observers. His agbada style, traditionally native to Nigeria, was paired with a gobi cap crafted from Ghana’s Kente fabric, an intriguing fusion.

While the cap showcased Ghanaian material, its design is widely recognised as a Yoruba fashion and culture hallmark.

Other aspects of the attire have sparked intense debate on social media, particularly on X, where symbols on the outfit are being scrutinised.

Although agbada is used in several countries across the Sahel, including northern Ghana, Mr Mahama’s style is similar to those made and worn in Nigeria.

During the event, a host on a popular Ghanaian TV station speculated that the choice of agbada might be connected to the presence of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as the special guest of honour.

“I don’t know if the choice of agbada is because we are having a special guest from Nigeria. We also know that Nigeria was the first country he (Mahama) visited just after winning the election.

“The agbada comes from the Sahel, especially the Yoruba people of Nigeria. We know its importance to Ghana and Nigeria’s relevance in the subregion. It does look like Nigeria is symbolically represented there,” she said.

Mahama’s connection to Nigeria

For those familiar with Mr Mahama’s history, the choice of attire was unsurprising, given his ties to Nigeria.

In the 1980s, Mr Mahama lived in Offa, a Yoruba community in the southern part of Kwara State, Nigeria.

During this period, he stayed with his stepmother for about 18 months.

Emmanuel Mahama, Mr Mahama’s father and a rice merchant, had married Rabiat Balogun, whom he met during one of his visits to Lagos, Nigeria.

Amid political instability in Ghana, including coups and attempted coups, the young Mahama lived with his stepmother in Offa.

“Let me clarify a few things about my Nigerian background. My stepmother is Nigerian, and she raised me. She comes from Offa in Kwara State,” he once stated in a speech.

“When there was a coup in Ghana, my father lived in exile in Nigeria, and I had to live with my stepmother for many years in Offa. I know Offa quite well. I consider it my hometown in Nigeria, and the Oloffa of Offa graciously granted me a chieftaincy title. For those who don’t know, I am the Aare Atolase of Offa Kingdom,” he added.

In 2015, Mr Mahama visited Offa as a sitting president and was officially conferred with the title.

During the same period, he attended the 40th anniversary and 31st convocation of the University of Ilorin, where he delivered a lecture.

Tinubu/Mahama Connection

Shortly after Mr Mahama was officially declared the 7 December presidential election winner, he visited Mr Tinubu in Abuja. It was his first trip outside Ghana.

The relationship between the two leaders dates back to when Mr Mahama was Ghana’s Vice President, and Mr Tinubu was an opposition leader in Nigeria.

At Mr Tinubu’s 60th birthday colloquium in 2012, Mr Mahama, then newly sworn in as President of Ghana, delivered a speech describing Mr Tinubu as the kind of leader Africa needs.

“I had the opportunity to receive him in Ghana last year when he came to collect his award. He gave a speech that earned him a standing ovation from the crowd. What was clear to me from that speech is that he is the kind of leader this continent is crying for,” Mr Mahama said at the event.

Interestingly, during his inaugural address, Mr Mahama mistakenly referred to Mr Tinubu as the “President of the Federal Republic of Ghana.” This gaffe has been trending on social media in both countries.

In his remarks, Mr Tinubu reassured Mr Mahama of Nigeria’s unwavering support.

“President John Mahama and I share a deep friendship. My dear brother, I am here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support and goodwill whenever needed. We are your brothers and sisters. The bond is strong and cannot be broken,” he said.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

