Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress senator representing Edo-North District, has distributed 11,000 bags of rice to residents in the district to celebrate Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10kg, 25kg, and 50kg of rice were distributed to the six local government areas of the Edo-North District.

Speaking during the distribution to the various local governments on Wednesday, Mr Oshiomhole said the donation is part of palliative measures for the people of the district.

The senator admonished Christians and Nigerians to promote peace and love during the celebration.

“This rice is not for party members alone; mechanic, tailors, and vigilante groups should also benefit from the kind gesture.

“I will never take your support for granted, and I assure you I will continue to provide leadership for a better Afemai land,” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, acknowledged that Nigerians were going through a tough time but appealed for patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Things would get better,” he said.

“I am aware that things are tough and things are tougher at the grassroots. Continue to have faith in the APC-led federal government, and Nigeria will be great again.

(NAN)

