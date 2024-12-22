The police in Anambra State said they recorded 38 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state between January and 21 December 2024.

Adaobi Elosia, the officer-in-charge of GBV in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Amawbia.

Ms Elosia, a chief superintendent of police, thanked the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, for supporting the department in ensuring speedy attention to such cases by directing immediate investigations and prosecutions.

The officer in charge said the record includes emotional, psychological, economic, physical, and sexual abuse, highlighting the need for more urgent action against such acts.

She said the command had measures on the ground for quick responses, such as the establishment of a reporting system that would create a safe, confidential, and accessible reporting system for GBV victims.

According to her, the department provides counselling services and offers psychological support and medical care to victims of gender-based violence.

“In cases of incest where the father is the perpetrator, the girl child will be relocated to a safe and supportive environment, with the State Ministry of Women Affairs providing necessary shelter and care.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, the perpetrator will be brought before the court to face charges and prosecution.

“Through synergy and collaboration, we partner with stakeholders, including government agencies and other key players, to achieve our goals on GBV.

“Recently, the command partnered with Vision Spring Initiatives in handling GBV cases, where police officers were subjected to a two-day capacity-building training.

“The Commissioner of Police permitted the training as a step to enhance the proficiency of officers in handling GBV cases in the command,” she said.

Ms Elosia described the training as crucial to combating GBV and promoting gender sensitivity within the command.

She added that ensuring law enforcement officials were trained to handle such cases with sensitivity and professionalism was essential.

The officer stated that most victims of sexual assault and GBV are from low-income backgrounds.

She pointed out that the command established a Sexual Assault Referral Centre to offer comprehensive services and support to victims of sexual assault.

Ms Elosia further said that a dedicated family court was established in the state to address family law matters, providing a safe and neutral space for resolving such disputes.

Major challenges

Ms Elosia identified the major challenges in handling the GBV to include cultural limitations, widowhood rites, and the disinheritance of girl children, which restricts their progress.

The officer in charge emphasised that the knowledge gap about GBV contributes to its persistence and exacerbates the challenges in addressing the menace.

“The knowledge gap also limits access to essential services, hindering survivors of GBV from accessing necessary medical care, shelter, and support services.

“Community pressure, either from traditional rulers, religious leaders, or family members, may discourage survivors from reporting GBV incidents or pursuing legal action.

“Limited access to reporting channels, such as a lack of accessible, secure, and user-friendly reporting helplines, creates barriers for survivors seeking to report GBV incidents.

“The public should report any GBV incident immediately to the police without delay and seek help and support from trusted friends, family, or organisations that provide support for victims of GBV,” she said.

