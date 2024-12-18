The Senate on Wednesday extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2024 budget till 30 June 2025.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the extension during the plenary after it was read for the first, second and third times and supported by most senators.

This followed a request by President Bola Tinubu that the implementation of the budget should be extended to enable the government to utilise components of the document fully.

The Senate Committee of Supply considered the appropriation bill.

Imo West Senator Osita Izunaso told PREMIUM TIMES that the National Assembly had resolved to extend the implementation of the capital component of the 2024 budget of N28.7 trillion until next year.

Debate on extension

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, led the debate on the extension of the budget shortly after the senators returned to their chamber from the House of Representatives, where they had attended the presentation of the 2025 budget by President Tinubu.

Mr Bamidele explained that the extension was required to allow the federal government to complete ongoing projects captured in the budgets.

He also cited the need to allow federal government ministries, departments, and agencies to use the significant funds approved for each project execution.

Therefore, Mr Bamidele urged his colleagues to support the extension of the 2024 budget to avoid the federal government’s abandoned projects in different parts of the country.

The Minority Leader, Abba Moro, seconded the proposal for the extension.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said the extension is necessary and advised against a lengthy debate.

Mr Jibrin noted that budget extension had been a recurring issue at the National Assembly and that the 2024 budget will not be an exemption.

He said the extension is in the country’s best interest.

Adamawa South Senator Binos Yaroe argued that extending the budget was not according to the Senate’s rules.

According to him, the rule states that a copy of the draft bills should be distributed to the senators before any debate.

Mr Yaroe said the amendment draft should have been distributed to the senators per the upper house’s rule.

The senate president, however, clarified that the rule applies to a new bill and not an amendment.

After the contributions, Mr Akpabio put the matter to voice vote, and most lawmakers supported it.

The senate president said the extension will help complete the federal government’s ongoing critical infrastructure and is in the interest of Nigerians.

The House of Representatives is expected to consider extending the 2024 budget, after which the president will act accordingly.

