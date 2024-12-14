The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reiterated its commitment to tackling the menace of counterfeit and substandard pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known at the 8th annual conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in Abuja on Saturday.

Represented by the Director, Post Marketing Surveillance, Bitrus Fraden, Ms Adeyeye said the agency has intensified partnership with countries such as China and India to ensure rigorous testing of products destined for Nigeria.

She said the strategy includes appointing independent analysts in these countries to verify product safety before shipment.

She also highlighted other proactive measures, including pre-shipment testing, post-marketing surveillance, and consumer engagement, as part of its comprehensive approach to safeguarding public health.

“We are not a dumping ground for substandard products,” she said.

“Pre-shipment testing ensures that only quality products are sent to Nigeria. This approach reduces waste and prevents counterfeit items from entering our markets.”

She also disclosed that 144 batches of substandard pharmaceutical products were recently intercepted and prevented from entering the country.

She said these efforts, combined with routine post-marketing inspections and consumer complaints, have helped to reduce the prevalence of harmful products in circulation.

Partnership, collaboration

Ms Adeyeye stressed the importance of collaboration in achieving NAFDAC’s goals, including partnerships with international organisations such as WHO, USAID and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

She said locally, NAFDAC is working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the police to enforce regulations and monitor pharmaceutical product distribution.

“We need to work as one to protect lives. Unsafe products harm not only consumers but also legitimate businesses. Collaborative efforts are essential to stopping the proliferation of substandard goods,” she said.

In his remark, President of ANHEJ, Joseph Kadiri, said with these ongoing efforts, NAFDAC remains steadfast in its mission to eliminate counterfeit drugs and safeguard public health.

Mr Kadiri said by leveraging technology, fostering collaboration, and engaging with the public, the agency aims to build a safer and healthier Nigeria.

About the conference

Mr Kadiri said the association holds conferences annually to examine critical health programmes and policies aimed at improving health outcomes for Nigerians.

He said this year’s conference, themed “SWAp Effectiveness in Addressing Poor Health Outcomes: The Role of the Media,” is particularly timely given the numerous challenges facing Nigeria’s health sector, including inadequate funding, inefficient resource allocation, and poor service delivery.

He said the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) was introduced to address these challenges by promoting a coordinated and harmonised approach to health sector development.

“However, the SWAp’s effectiveness relies heavily on the active engagement of various stakeholders, including the media. As journalists, we play a vital role in promoting health awareness, education, and advocacy,” he said.

“Through our reporting, we can hold stakeholders accountable for their actions and policies, provide a platform for marginalised voices to be heard, promote evidence-based health information and best practices, and advocate for policy changes and increased funding for health programmes.”

