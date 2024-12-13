The police in Edo State have confirmed the killing of a guest at the popular Raptor Club and Lounge, Stadium Road, Benin.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim was shot dead by gunmen in the early hours of Friday, while his female passenger sustained gunshot injuries.
Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, told NAN that investigations into the incident were ongoing.
According to him, the police received a distress call at 3 a.m. that there were gunshots at Raptor Club.
He said the operatives, on reaching the scene, went after the hoodlums, who escaped and abandoned a pump action gun and two expended shells.
Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, explained that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.
NAN also reports that the incident, which occurred at about 2 a.m., has left the nightclub’s management and patrons in shock.
A source told NAN that the deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot inside his white Lexus SUV while stray bullets hit the female passenger on her lap.
The incident left the club with some damages, including shattered show glasses and a destroyed glass door.
Police operatives were seen at the scene of the incident as the deceased’s vehicle was towed away.
