Seventy-one students will graduate in first-class grade from the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, during the 12th convocation ceremony of the university scheduled for Saturday.

Speaking with journalists on the university campus on Tuesday, KWASU Vice Chancellor, Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman, said a total of 6,374 will bag their first degree at the ceremony with 1,828 graduating in second-class upper division, 3,501 in second-class lower division, and 974 in third-class division.

Mr Shaykh-Luqman also said 6,891 will receive postgraduate degrees for the 2023/2024 academic session, including 49 PhD and 468 Master’s degrees.

The state-owned institution also said it plans to tackle the transportation challenges facing its students by building more hostel facilities inside the campus, adding that the challenge remained because many students live outside the campus.

“We have recently completed a 104-bedspace hostel and the Chairman of KWASU’s Governing Council, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, will commission the building this Thursday. KWASU has also partnered with investors to realise the Students’ Smart City hostel project which will deliver 25,000 bed spaces in the first phase. Currently, work is on-going to deliver at first, 8,700 bedspaces within the next few months.

“As a university desirous of producing total graduates, one of our goals is to secure more accommodation facilities on-campus for our students. This is one way we can ensure our students have access to all-round university culture. The inadequate on-campus hostel facility was another of the challenges listed last year, but we have explored private partnership to solve this. We hope more private organisations will partner with us to drive the research and infrastructure components of this great institution”, Mr Shaykh-Luqman said.

The vice chancellor said the university has been involved in electric vehicle conversion and, lately, hybrid CNG conversion.

“As an entrepreneurial and community development university that also advocates sustainable environments, KWASU considers these achievements as contributing to cleaner environments for all, with the added benefit of boosting the economic growth of the institution and society in general.”

He also commended the state government for completing the Osi and Ilesha-Baruba campuses of the university, saying the lecture halls, classrooms, laboratories, and offices among other amenities will ensure that the campuses are fully functional.

Mr Shaykh-Luqman reiterated that the institution does not condone indiscipline and internet fraud among its students, saying students found in such untoward behaviours had always been shown the way out of the institution.

