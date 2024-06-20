The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation status to the 18 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes presented by the Kwara State University (KWASU).

The university’s spokesperson, Saeedat Aliyu, said in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin that the application was in the October/November 2023 round of accreditation of academic programmes in the institution.

The statement indicated that the accreditation was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, dated 6 June and signed by the Acting Director of Accreditation, Abraham Chundusu.

”The accreditation is for six post-graduate and 12 undergraduate programmes valid for a period of five years,” the letter stated.

It listed the programmes to include Public Health, Film Studies and Production, Agricultural Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Mechanical Engineering, and Fine and Applied Arts.

Others are Chemistry, Plant and Environmental Biology, Political Science, Tourism and Hospitality Management and Mass Communication.

The post-graduate programmes are M.Sc. Accounting, M.Sc. Business Administration, Masters in Business Administration, M.Sc. Finance, M.Sc. Public Administration, and Masters in Public Administration.

The statement quoted the vice-chancellor as describing the result as reflective of the commitment of the management and staff of the university.

He equally appreciated the roles played by the Kwara State Government and Ministry of Tertiary Education, commending their support during the accreditation exercise. (NAN)

