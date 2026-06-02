The two chambers of the National Assembly resumes plenary today after a four-week recess that provided senators and members of the House of Representatives the opportunity to return to their constituencies and participate in party primaries, either to seek re-election or contest for other elective offices.

The outcome of the exercises, particularly within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), significantly altered the political fortunes of many lawmakers, with dozens losing return tickets, while others were prevented from contesting due to provisions of the amended Electoral Act.

Senators caught by anti-defection law

No fewer than 20 serving senators failed to secure nominations during the APC senatorial primaries. While some lost at the polls, others were disqualified during the screening process.

Among those barred from participating were lawmakers who recently defected from opposition parties and sought APC tickets. They include Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) and Banigo Ipalibo (Rivers West).

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Their disqualification stemmed from the Electoral Act (Amendment) Act, 2026, which introduced stricter rules on party membership and candidate nominations.

The amendment to Section 83 prohibits politicians from changing political parties after membership registers have been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the same election cycle.

Ironically, several lawmakers who supported the anti-defection provision have now found themselves affected by the law they helped enact.

Among them is Delta North Senator Ned Nwoko, who lost the APC ticket to former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Former House member Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama defeated Edo South Senator Neda Imasuen, while Kogi East Senator Isah Jibrin lost to Erico Ameh.

In Osun State, Olubiyi Fadeyi lost the Osun Central ticket to Kunle Adegoke. Former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel was displaced in Ogun East by Governor Dapo Abiodun, while Danjuma Goje lost the Gombe Central ticket to retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ahmed.

Similarly, Governor Hope Uzodimma secured the APC ticket for Imo West Senatorial District, effectively ending Senator Osita Izunaso’s bid for another term.

Senators who secured return tickets

Despite the upsets, several serving senators successfully secured return tickets.

Those affirmed by consensus include Senate President Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West), Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (Kano North) and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central).

Others who secured renomination are Kaka Lawan (Borno Central), Tahir Monguno (Borno North), Ali Ndume (Borno South) and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North).

In Abia North, Orji Kalu won a direct primary contest against Philip Nto.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu secured the APC ticket for Ekiti South, while Cyril Fasuyi retained Ekiti North.

In Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli emerged as the APC governorship candidate, while Abdulfatai Buhari and Yunus Akintunde secured the Oyo North and Oyo Central senatorial tickets, respectively.

Ogun West Senator Adeola Olamilekan also emerged as the APC consensus governorship candidate for Ogun State.

House records widespread casualties

The House of Representatives witnessed even greater political casualties, with more than 50 members reportedly losing their return tickets across several states.

Among the notable casualties is Julius Ihonvbere, majority leader of the House, who failed to secure the APC ticket for Owan Federal Constituency in Edo State after finishing third in the primary election.

Also losing their bids were Nicholas Mutu, who has represented Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency of Delta State since 1999, and Mike Etaba of Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency in Cross River State.

Yusuf Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, also lost his bid for a third term.

Cross River, Benue record major upsets

Cross River State recorded one of the highest numbers of serving lawmakers who lost their tickets.

Those affected include Mr Etaba (Obubra/Etung), Alex Egbona (Abi/Yakurr), Godwin Offiono (Ogoja/Yala), Emil Inyang (Akamkpa/Biase) and Bassey Akiba (Odukpani/Calabar Municipality).

In Benue State, six APC members of the House of Representatives, many considered loyalists of Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, failed to secure renomination.

They include Austin Achado (Gwer East/Gwer West), David Ogewu (Oju/Obi), Terseer Ugbor (Kwande/Ushongo), Sekav Iyortyom (Buruku) and Dickson Tarkighir (Makurdi/Guma).

The lawmakers lost to candidates believed to enjoy the backing of Governor Hyacinth Alia, underscoring the continuing political rivalry between the governor and Akume’s camp. However, Mr Akume’s wife, Regina, secured a return ticket.

Rivers, Delta lawmakers affected

In Rivers State, Goodhead Boma (Asari-Toru) and Awaji-Inombek Abiante (Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro) were disqualified by the APC screening committee and will not return to the House.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda is also exiting the House after opting to contest the Rivers governorship election on the APC ticket.

Similarly, Emerengwa Sunday, who sought the APC senatorial ticket, was disqualified during screening and will not return to the Green Chamber.

In Delta State, Ngozi Okolie of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency lost the APC ticket to former House Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu.

More losses across states

In Akwa Ibom State, Okpolupum Etteh (Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno) was the only APC House member who failed to secure renomination.

Three lawmakers lost their tickets in Ekiti State, including Abiodun Omoleye and Rufus Ojuawo.

In Nasarawa State, Ari Muhammad (Nasarawa/Toto) and Jeremiah Umaru (Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon) were defeated in their re-election bids.

Edo lawmaker Eseosa Iyawe lost the APC ticket for Oredo Federal Constituency.

In Imo State, Miriam Onuoha, Harrison Nwadike and Emeka Chinedu all failed to secure return tickets.

Kwara lawmaker Ismail Kayode also lost his bid for renomination.

Ogun State witnessed a significant turnover, with five of its nine APC House members losing their tickets. Among them are Deputy Chief Whip Ibrahim Isiaka, Ishaq Akinlade, Tunji Akinosi and Femi Ogunbanwo.

Mansur Jega lost the APC ticket for Jega/Gwandu/Aleiro Federal Constituency in Kebbi State.

In Jigawa State, four serving lawmakers – Muktar Muhammad, Ibrahim Usman Auyo, Sa’adu Wada Taura and Yusif Miga- failed to secure return tickets.

Ondo State also recorded major losses, with only three of its nine APC House members winning their primaries. Those who lost include Adelegbe Emmanuel, Adefiranye Festus, Ojogo Kimikamboh and Adesida Aderin.

Several House members secure return tickets

Despite a wave of defeats across several states, a significant number of serving members of the House of Representatives successfully secured tickets to run for re-election in 2027.

Among them is Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who secured the APC ticket for Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu also retained the APC ticket for Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, positioning him for another term in the Green Chamber.

Other principal officers who secured return tickets include Deputy Majority Leader Ibrahim Abdullahi Halims, representing Ankpa/Olamaboro/Omala Federal Constituency of Kogi State, and House Chief Whip Bello Kumo, representing Akko Federal Constituency of Gombe State.

In Lagos State, James Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, won his party’s ticket, while Babajimi Benson secured renomination for Ikorodu Federal Constituency.

Chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, also secured the APC ticket to represent Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State.

In Benue State, Philip Agbese, representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, won the Labour Party ticket to seek another term in the House.

Other lawmakers who secured return tickets include Sada Soli (Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency, Katsina), Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Kano), Mukhtar Betara (Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency, Borno) and Idris Wase (Wase Federal Constituency, Plateau).

Several committee chairpersons and ranking lawmakers also survived the primaries, ensuring that the 11th House of Representatives will retain several experienced legislators despite the high turnover recorded during the party nomination process.

Political implications

The return of lawmakers to Abuja is expected to test the political atmosphere within both chambers.

With many legislators now aware that their parliamentary careers may end in 2027, attention will focus on whether the outcome of the primaries influences legislative debates, voting patterns and relations between the executive and legislature.

The months ahead may also reveal whether lawmakers denied return tickets choose to remain loyal to party leadership or adopt positions that reflect their altered political circumstances.