The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has achieved a major operational milestone with the full restoration and optimisation of its Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Motor Spirit (MS) production block.

A statement by the company on Wednesday said both units are now running at optimal performance, further strengthening the steady‑state operations of Africa’s largest oil refining facility.

Following a scheduled maintenance exercise on the CDU and MS Block, the refinery has commenced an intensive 72‑hour series of performance test runs in collaboration with licensor UOP, it said.

These tests are designed to validate operational efficiency and confirm that all critical parameters meet global standards.

The Chief Executive Officer, David Bird, noted that the seamless integration and strong performance of the units demonstrate the refinery’s advanced engineering and robust operational capabilities.

“Our teams have demonstrated exceptional precision and expertise in stabilising both the CDU and MS Block, and we are pleased to see them functioning at optimal efficiency. This performance testing phase enables us to validate the entire plant under real operating conditions. We are confident that the refinery remains firmly on track to deliver consistent, world‑class output.

“This milestone underscores the strength, reliability, and engineering quality that define our operations. We remain committed to producing high‑quality refined products that will transform Nigeria’s energy landscape, eliminate import dependence, and position the nation as a net exporter of petroleum products.”

Mr Bird added that the CDU and MS Block, which comprise the naphtha hydrotreater, isomerisation unit, and reformer unit, are now operating steadily at the full nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

He further confirmed that all remaining processing units will begin their respective performance test runs in Phase 2, scheduled to commence next week.

During the recent festive period, the refinery supplied between 45–50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily. With the CDU and MS Block now fully restored, the refinery is positioned to comfortably deliver up to 75 million litres of PMS to the domestic market as required.

Expressing appreciation to customers and Nigerians across the country, Bird reaffirmed the refinery’s unwavering commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s energy security while supporting industrial development, job creation, and economic diversification.