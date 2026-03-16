The world football governing body, FIFA, has sanctioned both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Congolese Football Association following disciplinary incidents recorded during a 2026 World Cup qualifying fixture between the two countries.

According to FIFA’s latest disciplinary overview for World Cup qualifying matches, the two football bodies were found guilty of separate infractions during the encounter played on 16 November 2025.

FIFA stated that Nigeria was penalised for a breach relating to order and security at matches, specifically involving the throwing of objects by spectators during the game.

The offence falls under Article 17 and Article 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, for which the NFF was fined 1,000 Swiss Francs.

The Congolese federation, however, received a heavier sanction after supporters were found to have used laser pointers or similar electronic devices during the match.

The act contravenes Article 17.2.d of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, leading FIFA to impose a fine of 5,000 Swiss Francs on the DR Congo Football Association.

FIFA emphasised that disciplinary decisions are taken based on the circumstances of each case and may still be subject to appeal.

The governing body also noted that the summary of sanctions released publicly is mainly intended to inform the media, while the official legal decisions are communicated directly to the concerned federations.

Wider context

The Nigeria–DR Congo match has remained a focal point of discussion following the controversial end to Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes.

Nigeria’s hopes of progressing further in the qualification series were dashed last November after the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties in the final round of the African qualifying play-offs.

Following that defeat, the NFF submitted a formal petition to FIFA questioning the eligibility of several DR Congo players.

Nigeria’s protest centres on the argument that DR Congo’s domestic law does not recognise dual citizenship for adults, raising questions about players who reportedly hold European passports while representing the Leopards.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi earlier explained the federation’s concerns.

“As far as FIFA is concerned, once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible. But our concern is that FIFA may have been deceived into clearing them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, has urged caution against interpreting recent developments as a final verdict on Nigeria’s complaint.

Mr Dikko believes the listing of DR Congo among the teams preparing for the intercontinental play-off tournament does not mean that FIFA has already made a final decision on Nigeria’s petition.

“As far as we know, FIFA is yet to give its verdict,” Mr Dikko said, according to ThisDay Newspaper. “We are monitoring the situation closely.

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“The fact that DR Congo appears among the six nations to compete for the final two spots in the playoff is not enough to jump to the conclusion that FIFA has thrown out Nigeria’s petition. Some nations are also preparing for friendly matches. Things will change as soon as the FIFA verdict comes out.”

He added that FIFA typically informs all parties involved before delivering a final decision in sensitive matters.

“The FIFA we all know has a channel to pass such sensitive information across to the parties involved. The name of DR Congo appears on the fixtures for now because the matter brought before FIFA has not been decided.

“We are very hopeful that Nigeria will win the eligibility case, and the Super Eagles will proceed to play in the playoff, and possibly make the World Cup party. I want all Nigerians to remain calm and wait for the final verdict.”

DR Congo is currently listed among the teams preparing for the intercontinental play-off tournament as the race for the final places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies.