The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has listed three conditions his country demands to end the ongoing war with the US and Israel.

Mr Pezeshkian, in a post on X, on Wednesday, mentioned one of the conditions as being the “payment of reparations” by the US for the damage it has caused to Iran. He said he disclosed the conditions in meetings with the “leaders of Russia and Pakistan,” two countries that condemned the US and Israel for starting the war.

“Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int’l guarantees against future aggression.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that over 1,300 Iranians have been killed in the war which started when the US and Israel commenced an unprovoked attack on Iran 12 days ago.

Retaliatory strikes by Iran have killed eight American soldiers and at least 12 people in Israel.

Some of the victims of the American and Israeli strikes include Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, and over 160 schoolgirls who were killed when a missile hit their school.

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A US military investigation of the strike on the school confirmed it was carried out by the US, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Although the US says it has destroyed all of Iran’s air force and navy and virtually all its missile capabilities, Iran continues to fire missiles and drones at Israel and US interests in the Middle East.

Iran has also ensured the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where about 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes, leading to petrol price increases across the world, including in Nigeria.