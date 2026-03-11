In line with the Women’s History Month celebration, culture publication Zikoko, a flagship platform of Big Cabal uMedia, has premiered the second season of ‘HER: The Docuseries’, an exploration of ambition, resilience, and the evolving definition of success among Nigerian women.

The series, which first debuted last year, focuses on women who have carved out space for themselves across different industries, often in environments that were not built with them in mind.

The documentary format brings viewers closer to the personal and professional realities behind these achievements.

The first season introduced audiences to a diverse group of women whose work cut across finance, sports, advocacy, and digital culture.

Among them were Ibukun “IBK” Akinola, co-founder and Payments Director at PiggyVest; Tara Oluwatomisin, a former professional footballer who reinvented herself as a henna artist; Hassana Maina, a lawyer working with women in displaced communities; and Nneka Nnanna, a self-taught linguist and Korean content creator.

Their stories document the journeys of women who have built influence through creativity, expertise, and persistence.

Season 2

Season two of ‘HER: The Docuseries’ premiered on March 7 on Zikoko’s YouTube channel, continuing the brand’s effort to spotlight women who are quietly reshaping industries and redefining what success looks like in modern Nigeria.

It expands on the narrative with a fresh lineup of entrepreneurs and creatives who have thrived despite Nigeria’s volatile economic climate.

The new season features ﬁve unique Nigerian women: Aﬃong Williams of Reel Fruits, Cobi-Jane Akerele of Aké Collective, Kanyinsola Alabi of Sweat Box Lagos, Fatima Babakura of Yerwa Secrets and Morenike Olusanya, Artist and Co-founder of Bawsty Clothing.

Despite the harsh economic realities, they have created lucrative businesses that oﬀer value to the communities in which they operate.

HER: The docuseries

According to a Zikoko statement, each episode focuses on a single subject, tracing the decisions, setbacks, and breakthroughs that shaped her journey.

“In this second season of ‘HER: The docuseries’, we go beyond the accolades and tell the stories of ﬁve Nigerian visionaries who stared down economic volatility and chose to build anyway.

“Each episode features a HER queen who redeﬁned industries and created new blueprints for success by seeking out solutions to diﬃcult problems, showing that with determination, focus and drive, any woman can become a change agent,” a statement from Zikoko reads.

The docuseries launched with the ﬁrst episode on Aﬃong William on Saturday on Zikoko’s YouTube channel.