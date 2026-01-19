The Nigerian Army has dismissed a report alleging that soldiers are threatening mutiny over salaries and allowances, describing the claims as false, misleading and capable of undermining national security.

The denial followed a report by Sahara Reporters, which cited a letter allegedly written by some soldiers and addressed to President Tinubu.

The platform, on Sunday, reported that the officers lamented the disparity in salaries of newly promoted officers.

It said the soldiers urged Mr Tinubu to intervene to avoid a mutiny against senior officers.

‘No threat of Mutiny’

In a statement on Monday, army spokesperson Appolonia Anele said there had been no threat of mutiny at any time, stressing that mutiny is a grave offence under military law and incompatible with the discipline and professionalism of its personnel.

“The report relied solely on anonymous, unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels,” the army said, adding that soldiers are trained to channel grievances through established internal procedures rather than public platforms.

Clarifying the issue of remuneration, the army said promotion increments represent only one aspect of military pay and should not be mischaracterised as total earnings.

It explained that soldiers’ remuneration also includes consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational and field allowances, hardship pay and other entitlements that vary depending on deployment and responsibility.

The army said it is working with the military authorities and relevant government agencies to implement ongoing welfare reforms, including periodic salary reviews, improved operational allowances, accommodation, medical care and insurance packages for personnel and their families.

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, has already initiated engagements with relevant authorities on troop welfare since assuming office, and those efforts are “yielding progressive outcomes.”

The army also rejected suggestions of neglect by the Nigerian government, saying the administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown sustained commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces amid Nigeria’s security challenges.