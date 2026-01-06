The Nigerian Army has begun an investigation into the alleged killing of a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel, by a soldier in Akwa Ibom State.

The incident happened on 1 January in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the south-southern state.

The spokesperson of the 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Mbiokporo, Lawal Mohamed, announced that the Military Police had taken over the matter, Channels TV reported on Tuesday.

“The incident has been handled by the Military Police and is already under investigation. Due process would be followed,” Mr Mohamed, a captain, said.

How it happened

Timothy had attended a Crossover Service at Mount Zion Full Gospel Church alongside other relatives, including his 15-year-old sister, Miracle Daniel.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the victim and his family live in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and had travelled home for the Christmas holiday in Akwa Ibom State.

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, that the victim’s sister, Miracle Daniel, narrated to him how the incident happened.

Mr Effiong, who is based in Lagos, said Ms Daniel narrated that while at the cross over service, she stepped out with the relatives, including Timothy, to urinate.

According to the lawyer, she was accosted by soldiers who were deployed to protect Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Ltd, otherwise known as Sterling Global.

Sterling Global is a major Nigerian indigenous oil & gas firm involved in exploration and production in the oil-rich state.

Ms Daniel, according to him, appealed to the soldiers to hold on for her to finish urinating, but her comment infuriated one of the soldiers who felt disobeyed.

“The soldier then pushed her to the ground.

“When she asked him why he pushed her, the soldier became more infuriated and then slapped her, and also assaulted her sister,” the lawyer said.

Mr Effiong said another soldier later intervened, apologised to Ms Daniel and her siblings, and asked them to leave.

“As they were leaving, they heard gunshots. It turned out that the same soldier who had assaulted them had opened fire and killed Master Timothy instantly,” he said.

The lawyer stressed that photographs of the slain boy which the family sent to him were “too graphic” to share on social media because the victim’s brain was completely shattered.

“The family reported the case to the Nigerian Army Cantonment 6 Battalion Wellington Basi Barracks at Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area,” he said.

He said that the case was also reported to the police in the state.

Lawyer seeks justice as company fails to visit grieving family

Mr Effiong said that Sterling Global, where the soldier was attached, has yet to reach out to the family as of Tuesday, 5 January.

“I called Miracle (Daniel) this morning, and she confirmed to me that, till this moment, Sterling Global has not deemed it fit to contact or visit the grieving family,” he said.

The lawyer called on the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, the General Officer Commanding of the 6 Battalion, Ibagwa, Eric Emekah, and the Akwa Ibom State Government, to intervene in the matter.

He urged the authorities to ensure that the soldier is court-martialed for murder and that the family is adequately compensated.

“No Nigerian should be killed in this manner by those who are supposed to protect them.

“The pain that this family has been subjected to is unimaginable,” he stated.

“Section 33 of the Nigerian Constitution guarantees the right to life. No one should be deprived of this sacred right, except in strict compliance with the manner set by the Constitution.”

In Nigeria, cases of extrajudicial killings, human rights violations, and other unprofessional activities by the security operatives have continued despite sanctions by authorities.