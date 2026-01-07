KÍLÉNTÀR, a global women-led fashion brand, brought together some of Africa’s most influential women from the worlds of fashion, media, business, and the creative industries for a spectacular end-of-year celebration in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Among the high-profile attendees were Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, restaurateur, and two-time Guinness World Record holder; Stephanie Coker, a renowned on-air personality and television presenter; and Toke Makinwa, a popular radio host, alongside other prominent figures.

All attendees, including Baci, Coker, and Makinwa, showcased the brand by wearing KÍLÉNTÀR ensembles, celebrating both fashion and female empowerment.

The organisers noted that the gathering was designed not only to mark the close of 2025 but also to highlight KÍLÉNTÀR’s expanding cultural influence and dedication to modern African luxury.

According to the organisers, the event also reinforced the brand’s ongoing mission to empower women through design, from tailoring to sculptural silhouettes.

Symbol of confidence

The organisers reiterated that KÍLÉNTÀR will continue to serve as a symbol of confidence and self-expression for the contemporary woman.

The organisers further stated that the celebration became a visual representation of the brand’s evolution, demonstrating how KÍLÉNTÀR has grown into a label that not only dresses women but also creates meaningful spaces for connection and community.

They added that it underscored the brand’s emergence as a forward-looking label rooted in artistry, cultural pride, and purpose, showcasing how fashion can be both a form of self-expression and a statement of influence.

According to the organisers, by bringing together powerful women united through design, the event epitomised KÍLÉNTÀR’s vision of building community, shaping identity, and redefining the look and feel of modern African luxury.

Build for future brand

The brand’s Creative Director, Michelle Adepoju, described the event as profoundly personal to KÍLÉNTÀR.

She emphasised that the brand is designed for the future and for the women who help shape it.

Ms Adepoju added that the gathering represented a pivotal moment in the brand’s journey, celebrating its past achievements, affirming its present impact, and looking ahead to a future defined by craftsmanship, community, and contemporary femininity.

“KÍLÉNTÀR is a brand that celebrates craftsmanship and heritage, and we work solely with women artisans. Bringing these women together in one room, all wearing KÍLÉNTÀR, was a reminder of why we started and where we’re headed. This is a brand built for the future, and for women who shape it”, Ms Adepoju added.

She highlighted that KÍLÉNTÀR intends to strengthen further its presence in the UK, the US, and the global fashion scene.