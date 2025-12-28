The Super Eagles of Nigeria underlined their title credentials at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic 3–2 victory over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, sealing back-to-back wins in Group C and tightening their grip on qualification.

Coming into the contest, Nigeria were buoyed by a narrow opening-day win over Tanzania, while Tunisia arrived full of confidence after dispatching Uganda 3–1.

What followed was a contest defined by Nigeria’s attacking quality, moments of defensive fragility, and the unmistakable imprint of Victor Osimhen, who rose to the occasion.

Nigeria struck first just before half-time when Ademola Lookman delivered a teasing cross that Osimhen powered home with authority.

Five minutes after the restart, Lookman again turned provider, whipping in a corner that Wilfred Ndidi headed in emphatically, celebrating his first-ever Super Eagles goal with a nod to Nwankwo Kanu’s iconic pose.

Osimhen then repaid the favour in the 74th minute, cutting the ball back for Lookman, who danced past his marker and fired in Nigeria’s third.

Tunisia refused to fold, however, as Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi struck late to set up a nervy finish; one Nigeria ultimately survived.

PREMIUM TIMES provides a detailed assessment of the Nigeria Super Eagles, following their narrow win over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Stanley Nwabali – 5.0/10

Stanley Nwabali remains a growing concern. He had little to do for most parts of the game, yet fumbled when he was called upon as Montassar Talbi noded in a header he could have done better with.

His recent hesitation on crosses and lack of command in the area shows signs of rustiness which invited pressure, which Tunisia exploited. Improvement is non-negotiable going forward.

Bright Osayi-Samuel – 6.5/10

Bright Osayi-Samuel started brightly supporting the attacking cast and also not forgetting his defensive duties, done with aplomb.

Conceding the questionable penalty that sparked Tunisia’s late comeback was his only blot in an otherwise inspiring display, which has so far eased the pains of the absent Ola Aina from the competition.

Calvin Bassey – 7.5/10

In the absence of Troost-Ekong in the defensive set-up, Calvin Bassey led by example; aggressive in duels, vocal in organisation, and progressive in possession.

He was always in charge for most parts of the game, reading the game beautifully, and hardly put in a foot wrong on the evening .

Semi Ajayi – 6.6/10

The Hull City man was composed, dominant aerially, and reliable in build-up, with only a needless yellow card marring an otherwise solid display.

Bruno Onyemaechi – 6.8/10

The Greece based player played with authority and determination with a point to prove, shutting down Achouri and freeing Nigeria’s left side to flourish offensively.

It was a performance which would have made head coach Eric Chelle think deep, and might see his counterpart FC Porto man Zaidu Sanusi rooted to the bench in subsequent matches.

Wilfred Ndidi – 7.8/10

After a shaky opening, the Besiktas vice captain grew into the game, dominating duels, shielding the defence, and crowning his night with a crucial goal, his first for the Super Eagles on the day he made his 73rd appearance in green and white.

It was a captain’s performance in every sense of the word.

Alex Iwobi – 7.3/10

The creative engine. The inform fulham man consistently unlocked Tunisia’s shape, and his vision directly influenced Nigeria’s third goal in the 73rd minute.

Frank Onyeka – 7/10

Energy, intensity, and disruption. The Brentford man complemented Ndidi well, repaying the faith the manager had in him. He denied Tunisia the rhythm they enjoyed against Uganda.

He was in inspired form, mopping all loose balls, and making important recoveries all over.

Ademola Lookman – 9/10

Simply outstanding. The Atlanta man produced two assists and a goal, continuing a rich AFCON tradition of delivering on the biggest stages. He remains Nigeria’s most decisive player in Morocco so far.

Akor Adams – 6.7/10

The Sevilla man did the unseen work; a lot of running, pressing, drifting, and creating space for Osimhen. A tactical sacrifice that paid dividends on a whole for the team.

Victor Osimhen – 8.5/10

From early nerves to total control. Victor Osimhen has finally arrived at the AFCON 2025 in Morocco, as he scored, assisted, and led from the front with authority.

It was a statement performance that reinforced his status as Nigeria’s spearhead, and an unstoppable one on most days.

Substitutes

Chidera Ejuke – 6/10

The Sevilla man added urgency and nearly capped his cameo with a goal.

Moses Simon – 6/10

Introduced late, the Paris FC man kept possession tidy under pressure.

Chidozie Awaziem – N/A

Chidozie Awaziem came on late to help close out the game.

Nigeria may still have defensive questions to answer, but with Osimhen and Lookman firing, the Super Eagles look every inch a team built for deep tournament runs. The message from Fès was clear: this squad is growing into the competition and growing fast.