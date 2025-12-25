As Christians across Nigeria mark Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and his message of love, sacrifice, and redemption, political leaders, labour groups, and public officeholders have extended goodwill messages urging unity, compassion, and renewed hope.

The federal government had declared 25 and 26 December as public holidays for the Christmas celebrations.

Felicitations

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, congratulated Nigerians, especially Christians, urging them to promote love, tolerance and generosity, while encouraging support for the government and optimism about Nigeria’s future.

“I urge you all to exude love throughout this period and beyond,” Mr Akpabio said. “Let’s tolerate one another and strive to be every other brother’s keeper.”

In a similar message, former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark, said Christmas symbolises love, sacrifice and service, and called for vigilance, unity and peaceful coexistence despite economic and security challenges.

“As we celebrate this festive season, may peace reign in our communities, joy fill our homes, and renewed hope inspire us for the year ahead,” he said.

Also felicitating Nigerians, Adetokunbo Abiru, the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial district, urged unity and reconciliation.

“Christmas is a solemn reminder of the power of shared values in strengthening national harmony,” he said, while expressing optimism about Nigeria’s economic outlook under ongoing reforms.

Mr Abiru encouraged citizens to rise above ethnic, religious and political divisions.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri described Christmas as a message of hope and salvation, urging Nigerians to imbibe Christ-like values, support one another and work towards a more just and cohesive society.

“This holy and festive season reminds us of our shared humanity and the common values that unite us, irrespective of religion or tribe,” he said.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq prayed for joy and peace during the season and commended the Christian community for its commitment to harmony, while calling for vigilance and support for security efforts.

“On this holiday and always, I call for continuous harmony, brotherhood, and a shared commitment to building a safer and more prosperous Kwara and Nigeria,” said Mr AbdulRazaq.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), through its President, Joe Ajaero, urged workers and citizens to embrace unity and collective action as a source of hope amid economic hardship, calling for social justice and equity.

“Our strength lies in unity, solidarity and disciplined collective action,” he said, calling for social justice and fairness for Nigerian workers.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma urged Nigerians to show compassion and humility.

“This Christmas, let us radiate compassion; remember the less privileged and vulnerable in our midst,” he said, while calling for patience with reforms.

Similarly, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde urged residents to live in harmony and remain vigilant for their security.

“Christmas symbolises love as exemplified by the miraculous but humble birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, thus we must live the message and the essence of the festival,” he said.

Collectively, the leaders wished Nigerians a peaceful Christmas and expressed hope that the holiday season would strengthen unity, harmony and optimism across the country.