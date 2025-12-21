President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, on his recognition as a champion of press freedom by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Mr Ajayi received a commendation award at the IPI Nigeria Annual Conference held on 2 December in Abuja.

According to IPI Nigeria, since his appointment as SSS director-general in late August 2024, Mr Ajayi has shown a clear commitment to press freedom and respect for journalists and media organisations.

The organisation said the award was not only to acknowledge his record but also to encourage him to do more and inspire other officials and institutions to follow his example.

In a statement on Sunday, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said Mr Tinubu welcomed the award and commended the SSS chief for upholding press freedom, protecting citizens’ rights, and carrying out his duties within the bounds of the law.

The president said the SSS under Mr Ajayi is changing the narrative of hostility against journalists by promoting dialogue and constructive engagement with the public.

The statement added that President Tinubu encouraged other security agencies and officials to emulate the SSS example “and engage the media as partners, not adversaries,” in line with the constitutional role of the press to hold public officials accountable.

Press freedom groups have warned of increasing attacks and harassment of journalists across the country.

This year the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) published an Openness Index, which recorded 48 cases of press freedom violations by security agents between December 2023 and November 2024.

The report noted that journalists across several states and the Federal Capital Territory reported harassment and suppression by security agencies, including the police, military and state security operatives.

In explaining its decision, IPI Nigeria said the SSS under Mr Ajayi had shown restraint, professionalism and openness to dialogue, resolving conflicts with the media through engagement rather than coercion.

“We do so not only to acknowledge his commendable press freedom credentials but also to encourage him to do even more and to inspire other officials, institutions, and organisations to emulate his example,” the organisation said.

It said Mr Ajayi “demonstrated an unmistakable commitment to press freedom and respect for journalists and media organisations.

“Unlike in previous years when the SSS was notorious for serial harassment, intimidation, and arrests of journalists, the agency under Mr Ajayi’s leadership has shown remarkable restraint, professionalism, and openness to dialogue. Conflicts between the Service and the media are now resolved amicably, through engagement rather than coercion.”

Reaffirmation of commitment

Reacting to the award, Mr Ajayi reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom in a letter on Sunday to the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed.

Mr Ajayi said he will “champion fair treatment of journalists and create a conducive atmosphere for them to carry out their legitimate duties, in line with the drive of President Tinubu to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or profession.”

Mr Ajayi also said he had begun further engagements with heads of other security agencies to prioritise the protection and fair treatment of journalists nationwide, while pledging continued cooperation with IPI Nigeria and media practitioners.

Other ‘recognition’

Mr Ajayi was not the only official who received IPI Nigeria’s attention. However, others attracted attention for the wrong reason by being blacklisted by the organisation. They are Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokuna and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Bago of Niger State was blacklisted by IPI Nigeria for ordering the closure of Badegi 90.1 FM, an independent radio station in Minna, on 1 August.

The station was sealed after the governor directed security authorities to profile its owner for airing content critical of his administration. Although Badegi FM was later reopened following widespread condemnation, harassment persisted.

Previous incidents under his administration included the detention of a state correspondent for Peoples Daily and the reported assault of a Voice of America journalist by a commissioner in his cabinet.

IGP Egbetokun was also listed for allowing a culture of impunity within the police force regarding journalists.

Azuka Ogujiuba, publisher of Media Room Hub, faced repeated arrests and unlawful summons while reporting on a land dispute.

Since her case, other journalists across Kano, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory have experienced unlawful detention, intimidation, and assaults by police officers.

IPI Nigeria cited the lack of visible corrective action under Mr Egbetokun’s leadership as a key reason for his inclusion in the Book of Infamy.

Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom State was also included for barring Channels Television reporters from the Government House Press Centre in May 2025 after they reported an undemocratic remark by the governor.

Despite repeated engagement by IPI Nigeria and formal letters demanding redress, the journalists remain excluded seven months later, with no corrective action taken.

Messrs Bako and Egbetokun have started engaging IPI Nigeria on how they could be delisted from the black list. But Governor Eno and his administration preferred to rebuff the IPI Nigeria’s review and launch a negative campaign against IPI Nigeria and its officials.