The Senate on Thursday confirmed 65 ambassadorial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

The nominees comprise 34 career and 31 non-career ambassadors.

They were confirmed after considering the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, presented during the plenary by its chairman, Sani Bello.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after a majority of senators endorsed the report through a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole.

Among those confirmed for non-career ambassadorial appointments are a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; and Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim.

Others are a former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former sole administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas; former deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro; widow of the late former governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi; former Ekiti State First Lady, Angela Adebayo; former Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau; former Akwa Ibom Senator, Ita Enang; and former Adamawa Senator, Grace Bent.

Some of those confirmed for career ambassadorial appointments include Nwaobiala Chukwuemeka, Ahmed Sulu-Gambari, Ramat Omobolanle, Shaga Shamah, Ruben Samuel, Sallahu Mohammed, Ibrahim Danlami, Adeola-Ibrahim Mopelola, Akande Adekola, Arewa Esther, and Danladi Nyaku.

President Bola Tinubu, on 4 December, transmitted the names of the 65 nominees for ambassadorial appointments to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Before this, the president had forwarded three nominees, covering both career and non-career positions who were confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Following their confirmation, the nominees will be sworn in by the president and subsequently deployed to represent Nigeria in their respective countries of assignment.

Committee report

Presenting the report, Mr Bello said the committee found all the nominees worthy of appointment based on character, experience, performance, diplomacy, and international relations.

He acknowledged that petitions were submitted against some nominees but said the allegations were not substantial enough to warrant disqualification. He, however, did not disclose the names of those nominees or the specific allegations contained in the petitions.

Mr Bello also noted that some states were not represented in the ambassadorial list and, thereafter, urged the Senate to support the confirmation of the nominees.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, then moved a motion for the Senate to dissolve into the Committee of the Whole to consider the nominees.

No objections were raised against any of the nominees during their consideration at the Committee of the Whole.

After the consideration at the Committee of the Whole, the Senate returned to plenary, where Mr Akpabio put the confirmation to a final vote.

A majority of senators again supported the approval through voice votes.

He appreciated President Tinubu for appointing the nominees, especially the widow of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

The senate president urged the ambassador-designates to be diligent, patriotic in their duties and be good ambassadors of the country.

Mr Akpabio also said another list of ambassadorial nominees would soon be transmitted to the Senate and assured that states without representations will be included in the subsequent lists.

Background

Some of the nominees were confirmed despite public criticism arising from petitions and past controversies.

Although the committee did not identify those affected, there have been speculations that the petitions involved Messrs Fani-Kayode and Mr Omokri. There were also concerns expressed in some quarters about the suitability of appointing a former INEC chairman as an ambassador.

Mr Omokri has previously been a vocal critic of President Tinubu, at one point accusing him of involvement in drug trafficking during a media interview.

Mr Fani-Kayode has also been involved in several controversies. While he was acquitted of money laundering charges, he has faced allegations of domestic abuse and drew criticism in 2020 for verbally confronting a journalist in Cross River State during a political tour.

In 2021, the former minister was accused of forging medical documents allegedly presented in court to secure adjournments. He was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between 2021 and 2025 at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja. On 4 February this year, he was discharged and acquitted of all charges.

There were also concerns expressed in some quarters about the suitability of appointing a former INEC chairman as an ambassador. Mr Yakubu was the chairman of the electoral body that supervised the 2023 election that brought President Tinubu to power.