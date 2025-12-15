A coalition of Nigeria’s opposition figures have raised concerns about what they described as the growing politicisation of key national institutions, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Nigeria Police.

In a statement on Sunday, the opposition leaders said they were compelled by both duty to the nation and personal conscience to alert Nigerians and the international community about the perception that the institutions are increasingly being used as instruments of political intimidation and selective justice.

Those who signed the statement are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, former PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Bode George, former Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun.

It was titled “Anti-Corruption, Not Anti-Opposition,.”

In the past few months, the EFCC has invited and detained some opposition leaders over alleged corruption.

The anti-graft agency is currently investigating a former Attorney‑General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Mr Malami, a founding member of the APC, defected to the ADC and publicly declared his intention to run for governor in Kebbi State.

“Key national institutions – particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); The Nigeria Police; The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are increasingly perceived as tools of political intimidation, selective justice and systematic persecution of opposition leaders,” the statement read.

They said the focus of state power appears to have shifted from combating economic crimes to systematically weakening perceived political adversaries, creating a climate where opposition leaders are vulnerable to prosecution and harassment, while ruling party actors face minimal scrutiny.

The opposition leaders warned that Nigeria is witnessing a covert and deeply troubling agenda aimed at consolidating power in the hands of the ruling APC.

They said the strategy is not being pursued through democratic elections but rather through a combination of legal intimidation and political coercion.

The coalition of the opposition leaders also noted that recent defections of opposition governors to the ruling party, alongside reports of other governors contemplating similar moves, have intensified public suspicion that defections are often motivated by pressure from anti-corruption agencies rather than ideological alignment or public mandate.

The leaders highlighted that this trend represents more than just the political realignment of governors but “forms part of a broader project that targets not only elected leaders but also key opposition figures perceived as architects of emerging coalitions ahead of the 2027 general election.”

They warned that if this pattern continues unchecked, it could undermine multiparty democracy in Nigeria, concentrating political power in a single party while stifling dissenting voices across regions.

The statement referenced comments by a former APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, who reportedly declared that “Once you have joined APC, all your sins are forgiven.”

For the opposition, this has become symbolic of a dangerous double standard. While ruling party members appear shielded from scrutiny even in cases of alleged financial misconduct, opposition figures are often subjected to intense investigations, media trials, and prolonged legal harassment, sometimes on the basis of unsubstantiated claims.

The leaders cited specific examples that reinforce this perception. They highlighted cases of ministers and political appointees implicated in financial scandals who faced no substantive prosecution yet remain active in political campaigns.

They cited an instance of the former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji who was exposed for certificate forgery of which no action has been taken ever since.

“Months ago, a minister was implicated in a financial scandal so blatant that only sustained public outrage forced her resignation. Yet, long after stepping down, she has neither been charged nor arraigned by the EFCC and is now actively involved in the President’s re-election campaign.

“Similarly, another minister remained in office despite the university he claimed to have attended publicly denying his academic certificate. He, too, resigned only after intense public pressure. Months later, no charges have been filed,” they said.

Political pressure on governors, lawmakers, others

The statement further details the impact on governors who have recently defected or are reportedly considering joining the APC due to alleged pressure through investigations, legal threats, and other forms of coercion.

Nigeria has seen a noticeable wave of political realignment in recent years, with several governors and lawmakers crossing over to the APC.

On the governors’ front, a growing list of sitting governors have officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), historically Nigeria’s main opposition party to join the APC.

In April 2025, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor and former vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, and most of the PDP’s state leadership defected to the APC in a move that shocked many.

Mr Okowa’s defection came as he faced EFCC investigation over alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion in oil derivation funds during his tenure as governor.

Although the EFCC maintains the investigation remains active and has insisted that defection does not automatically grant any individual immunity from prosecution, the timing of the defection and the subsequent political buzz heightened suspicions of political incentives tied to party switching.

Others are Peter Mbah (Enugu State) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), each of whom cited political considerations and strategic realignment as reasons for their moves.

Also joining the APC fold in 2025 was Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. Separately, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has defected to the APC, marking another significant shift in the political landscape.

Beyond governors, the legislature has witnessed a dramatic realignment. A broad range of lawmakers across both chambers of the National Assembly have defected to the APC including the likes of Kawu Samaila of Kano South and Ned Nwoko of Delta North who both left the PDP for the APC.

Former Kaduna senator and activist Shehu Sani similarly crossed to the ruling party, adding to the narrative of an opposition in retreat.

The exodus is not limited to governors or lawmakers. A significant number of politicians and party officials across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party and other opposition movements have also defected, intensifying fears that the opposition’s capacity to contest elections effectively is being structurally weakened ahead of 2027, thereby gradually forming a one party system.

Beyond those who have already made the switch, several reports have it that a number of governors are widely expected or publicly speculated to defect to the APC in the coming months, even if formal announcements are yet to be made.

Among them are Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

Opposition leaders argue that these defections are less about ideological alignment and more about survival in the face of an increasingly hostile legal and political environment, creating a chilling effect on democratic governance and independent decision-making at the state level.

Demands and recommendations

In response to these trends, the opposition leaders made several urgent demands. They called for the immediate depoliticisation of the EFCC and ICPC to prevent them from serving the interests of any political party or faction.

They urged the agencies to return to their statutory mandate of detecting and preventing genuine economic crimes, rather than engaging in selective prosecution or media trials.

They further recommended embedding preventive anti-corruption mechanisms across all government financial processes, ensuring compliance with transparency, accountability, and probity in public financial transactions.

The coalition also proposed the establishment of an independent review body to audit public accounts from 2015 to 2025. This body, they suggested, should be chaired by an eminent judge and include representatives from civil society, professional bodies, anti-graft agencies, the police, SSS, the armed forces, and all political parties represented in the National Assembly.

The review would aim to expose patterns of selective prosecution, identify instances where ruling party officials were shielded from accountability, and propose legislative reforms to strengthen the EFCC’s mandate and operational independence.

The coalition warned that the deliberate weakening of opposition forces through selective prosecution and political intimidation could threaten the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process and democratic institutions.

They also signalled plans to engage international partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, the World Bank, and the United Nations, to highlight concerns about the EFCC’s growing role in political persecution and to demand reforms to ensure impartiality and accountability.

The coalition warned that silence in the face of these developments risks allowing a slide into de facto one-party rule, a scenario they argue would endanger the future of Nigeria’s democracy.