Nigeria’s quest to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a painful end on Sunday night after the Super Eagles lost 4–3 on penalties to DR Congo in a tense and dramatic playoff at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

The match had finished 1–1 after 120 minutes, but the Leopards held their nerve in the shootout to advance, leaving Nigeria devastated after a draining contest defined by missed chances, gritty defending, and high emotion.

Frank Onyeka gave Nigeria the perfect start in the third minute, firing home from the edge of the box after a deflection wrong-footed goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau.

DR Congo responded strongly and equalised in the 32nd minute through Meschack Elia, who finished neatly after a clever pass from Cedric Bakambu.

Both teams battled fiercely through the second half and extra time with the Congolese having more control of the game and creating better chances. Stanley Nwabali made several vital interventions, while Nigeria struggled for fluency after Victor Osimhen went off injured at the start of the second half.

Chances came and went at both ends, including opportunities for Chidera Ejuke and Toluwalase Arokodare, but neither side found a winner.

The match moved to penalties, where the heartbreak unfolded.

Calvin Bassey missed Nigeria’s first kick. Moses Simon also failed to convert his kick while Nwabali saved two penalty kicks to keep Nigeria alive.

Semi Ajayi’s miss proved costly during sudden death kicks, and DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba stepped up to bury the decisive kick, sealing a famous victory for the Leopards.

DR Congo have now secured their place in the Inter-confederation Playoffs, earning the right to fight for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their nerve-shredding penalty victory over Nigeria in Rabat.

The Leopards, who last appeared at the World Cup in 1974 when the country was known as Zaire, will now join the likes of Bolivia and New Caledonia, who have already booked their place in the six-team playoff tournament.

For Nigeria, it was a bitter finish to a long and tense qualifying journey. For DR Congo, jubilation as they moved one step closer to the 2026 World Cup.