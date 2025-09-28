The federal government has appealed to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to suspend its planned nationwide strike over its dispute with the Dangote Refinery.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

PENGASSAN had earlier directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services in protest against the alleged sack of Nigerian workers at the Dangote Refinery from midnight on 28 September.

The union also accused the management of the refinery of anti-labour practices and discrimination against local employees, prompting the federal government’s intervention.

Mr Dingyadi said the ministry had already initiated moves to reconcile the parties to prevent the crisis from escalating.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment, through the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, has extended invitations to the leadership of PENGASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to attend a conciliation meeting in my office on Monday.

“I appeal to both parties to be mindful of the importance of the petroleum sector to the country, being the core of her economy.

“A strike will not only lead to heavy revenue losses but also cause hardship for Nigerians. Its impact on economic stability and national security cannot be underestimated,” he added.

The minister urged the union to withdraw its strike declaration to allow the federal government to mediate in a peaceful atmosphere.

TUC demands reinstatement of sacked Dangote Workers

Also, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has demanded the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of workers allegedly sacked by the management of Dangote refinery.

The workers were allegedly sacked for joining the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), although Dangote refinery accused them of sabotage.

Mr Nuhu Toro, TUC’s secretary general, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Toro described the refinery’s action as anti-worker and unconstitutional.

“The dismissal of workers simply for exercising their constitutional right to freedom of association is a gross violation of Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and Nigeria’s obligations under ILO conventions,” he said.

He said TUC stood in full solidarity with PENGASSAN and the affected workers, warning that affiliates had been placed on red alert pending further directives.

“No corporation, regardless of its size or wealth, will be allowed to trample on the dignity and rights of Nigerian workers,” he added.

He said that the congress demanded a public apology from the management of Dangote refinery, along with assurances against future victimisation.

Mr Toro called for an independent investigation involving the Ministry of Labour, ILO, and stakeholders into the refinery’s labour practices.

He said that TUC would not hesitate to mobilise for a national industrial action if its demands were ignored.

(NAN)