A marathon meeting convened by the federal government to resolve NUPENG’s strike against alleged Dangote Refinery’s anti- union practices ended in a stalemate at dawn.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the federal government, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, had convened the emergency meeting in a bid to end the planned industrial action on Monday in Abuja.

The meeting aimed at addressing allegations of anti-union practices against the Dangote Refinery, but discussions reportedly broke down as the Dangote representatives walked out of the meeting.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, who presided over the meeting, told journalists that progress was slow.

“We have not been able to reach a final agreement on this matter. Negotiations will continue.

“Maybe by tomorrow, we will resolve the issues. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as discussions continue,” he said.

The minister, therefore, assured all that the government was committed to finding common ground for all parties.

Speaking, Benson Upah, Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), alleged that Dangote’s delegation was deliberately sabotaging the process.

“The representative of the Dangote Refinery walked out on the honourable minister and the organised labour. So, there was no agreement.

“Even, when we bent backwards to accommodate his uncompromising behaviour, he still did what he did.

“So, we are left with no choice than to do the needful. The action continues,” Mr Upah said.

He added that the labour movement remained open to dialogue but could not negotiate alone.

“It takes more than one party to reach a resolution.

“Whenever the Dangote Refinery sees the need for genuine dialogue, we are ready, even this night, if they return,” he said.

NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, accused Dangote Refinery of seeking to suppress workers’ rights, while expanding its monopoly in Nigeria’s energy sector.

According to him, NUPENG’s action on the matter is for the interest of Nigerians.

“We cannot stand an investor whose main purpose is to enslave Nigerians.

“Dangote cannot take us back to the dark days of slavery,” he added.

He further accused the refinery of denying employees the right to unionise.

“Nigerians have wished him well. He should not enslave them.

“He wants to monopolise the entire system and even the workers. This, we say, no to,” he said.

(NAN)