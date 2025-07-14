Mamman Daura, nephew to late President Muhammadu Buhari, is sick and has been admitted to a London hospital, where he is recuperating, an official has said.

Mr Daura was close to Mr Buhari and was considered one of the prominent members of the ‘Buhari cabal’ who many people, including then first lady Aisha Buhari, believed had influence on Mr Buhari.

The office of Vice President Kashim Shettima confirmed Mr Daura’s ill health in a statement while providing information on the vice president’s trip to London.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Shettima, at President Bola Tinubu’s request, led a Nigerian delegation to London to bring back Mr Buhari’s body.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, upon arrival in London, met with and condoled with the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

“The Vice President also visited the late President’s nephew, Malam Mamman Daura, who is recuperating in a London hospital,” the VP’s office noted in the statement sent by spokeperson Stanley Nkwocha.

“The condolence visits were conducted while the vice president awaits the conclusion of procedures and documentation for the repatriation of former President Buhari’s body to Nigeria.

“Vice President Shettima is accompanied by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: More Tributes pour in for former President Muhammadu Buhari

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Buhari died on Sunday in London after a prolonged illness. His body is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Katsina State Government has already announced that he will be buried on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. in Daura, Katsina State.

It is not clear if Mr Daura is admitted to the same hospital where Mr Buhari died in London.

The Nigerian leader is believed to have died at The London Clinic, one of the UK’s largest private hospitals.

His death in a London hospital has infuriated some Nigerians who question why he could not receive treatment at a Nigerian hospital, despite having ruled the country for over eight years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

