The Super Falcons of Nigeria will kick off their campaign for a record-extending tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title this evening against Tunisia at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

After a disappointing semi-final exit in 2022, Nigeria arrives in Morocco with renewed determination to reclaim their status as Africa’s dominant force.

Under the theme ‘Mission X’, the Falcons are eyeing a strong start to set the tone for what they hope will be another historic run.

Led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, the team boasts a blend of seasoned stars like Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie, alongside exciting young talents ready to make their mark on the continental stage.

Opponents Tunisia may be underdogs on paper, but the North Africans are not to be overlooked.

Having shown steady improvement in recent years, they’ll be eager to spoil Nigeria’s opening-night plans.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES as Nigeria and Tunisia battle for early points in what should be an entertaining Group B clash.

Kickoff is 5 p.m.

LIVE

KICKOFF! Game already underway as the Super Falcons begin their WAFCON campaign against Tunisia

GOAL !!! Babajide delivers a good cross and Asisat Oshoala heads in the ball to give Nigeria the lead

Five minutes into the game…

Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia

Free kick for the Super Falcons after a foul against Rinsola

A minute of silence was observed in honour of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who passed away on Thursday

The Super Falcons are also wearing black armbands in honour of the late Peter Rufai

The Super Falcons have lost their last two opening matches at the WAFCON but they have started brightly this time with an early goal against Tunisia

Toni Payne with a dazzling move on the right flank but the Tunisians clear their line

The Super Falcons have been all over the place but they are yet to get a much desired second goal

YELLOW CARD: Deborah Abiodun gets the first booking in this game

Tunisia make a rare move into the Super Falcons penalty area but the sole striker was overwhelmed and lost the possession

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade flashes a shot but the effort goes wide off target

Cooling break for both teams

Action is back on and the Tunisians are begining to pull their weight

Toni Payne with an effort from distance but the tame shot was well handled by the Tunisia goal keeper

Ajibade with a poor cross that flies away for a goal kick for Tunisia

CHANCE! Oshoala delivers a pass to Abiodun who whips a low shot but taken care off by the Tunisia goalkeeper who has been quite busy in this firstt half

Abiodun with another rough tackle and would have to be more careful to avoid a red card

Tunisia with a free kick directed into the Super Falcons area but Nnadozie rushed out with a decisive punch

Smart defending by the Tunisians to deny Oshoala a second goal

Five minutes additional time

GOALLLL !!! Babajide Rinsiola doubles Nigeria’s lead

The Nigerian striker pulls of a Diogo Jota trademark celebration after that goal

VAR check will the goal stand or not?

The referee is taking her time and she decides the goal stands

Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia

The Super Falcons with a corner kick in the final moments of the first half

Plumptre heads the ball in but her effort was disallowed

HALF TIME: Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia

Second half back on

We are now one hour into game.. Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia

The Super Falcons have been wasteful in the second half with a handful of begging chances they have failed to bury

The Super Falcons still holding to their two goal lead as both teams go for a cooling break

Nnadozie makes a big save to deny the Tunisians but there is a likely VAR check for a possible penalty kick for the North Africans

Ohale Osinachi appears to have made a contact

The Burundian official taking her time before she makes her call

Free kick awarded in favour of the Super Falcons, a big relief for the Nigerian ladies

We are into the final 10 minutes in the second half… The Super Falcons have been unable to add to their two-goal tally from the first half

Okoronkwo’ s effort hits the woodwork as the Super Falcons inch closer to a third goal

SUBSTITUTION: Toni Payne makes way for Folashade Ijamilusi

Goal!!! Chiwendu Ihezuo makes it 3-0

YELLOW CARD: Demehin gets a booking for a foul

Five additional minutes as the move into the final stage of the second half

SUBSTITUTION: Echechini in for Halimat Ayinde

Plumptre with a header on target but the Tunisia keeper makes a save .. The North Africans with a chance of their own which rattles the crossbar

FULL TIME: Nigeria 3-0 Tunisia

Super Falcons secure a comfortable win in their WAFCON opener

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

