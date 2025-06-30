Senate extends 2024 Budget implementation

One of the first major legislative decisions taken by the Senate upon resumption was the extension of the capital component of the 2024 national budget until 31 December 2025.

The Deputy Senator President, Barau Jibrin, announced the extension after the request was read for the first, second, and third time on the same day and supported by most senators.

The 2024 federal budget totalled N34 trillion, with N13.1 trillion allocated to capital expenditure.

This is the second extension of the implementation of the capital profile of the 2024 budget. President Bola Tinubu had previously secured approval in December 2024 to shift the deadline to 30 June 2025. That request was aimed at completing ongoing infrastructure projects and optimising budgetary execution.

As the June deadline approached, it became clear that many of the capital projects remained incomplete, prompting this latest extension to the end of 2025.

Federal intervention in the Mokwa flood disaster management

Also on Tuesday, the Senate called for urgent federal intervention following the devastating flood in Mokwa, Niger State, which reportedly killed over 700 people and left thousands displaced.

Jiya Ndalikali (APC, Niger South), who presented the motion co-sponsored by 21 senators, said some families lost up to 18 members.

The Senate urged the federal government to begin dredging the River Niger immediately and to implement long-term flood control mechanisms to prevent future disasters.

Rivers emergency rule’s N1.48trn budget

On Wednesday, the Senate passed the N1.48 trillion 2025 budget for Rivers State under emergency administration.

The budget comprises N120 billion for debt servicing, N287 billion for recurrent expenditure, and N1 trillion for capital projects.

The budget proposal was defended by Senate Leader and chair of the ad hoc committee on the Rivers emergency rule, Opeyemi Bamidele, who said the intervention is aimed at stabilising governance and fast-tracking development in the state, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security.

LP senator defects to APC

Neda Imasuen, the Edo South Senatorial District senator, announced his defection from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

His defection letter, read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary, attributed his decision to a leadership crisis in the LP, which he claimed had affected his capacity to represent his constituents effectively.

Mr Imasuen, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, also said he consulted widely before making the decision, adding that aligning with a nationally recognised political platform would help deliver federal benefits to Edo South.

The defection increases the APC’s numerical strength in the 109-member Senate to 69. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds 30 seats, Labour Party now has four, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has two seats. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) hold one seat each.

Currently, the Senate has 107 sitting members following the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) in July and the exit of Monday Okpebholo after he was elected Edo State governor in September 2024.

RSIEC appointment saga

Controversy trailed the nomination of Michael Odey, a native of Cross River State, as Chairperson of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) opposed the appointment of a non-indigene to head a state electoral body.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, defended the nomination, arguing that there is no constitutional clause prohibiting such an appointment.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, aligned with that position.

Following a voice vote, the Senate confirmed Mr Odey and six others as chairman and members of the RSIEC board.

The others are Lezaasi Torbira, Arthur Nwafor, Godfrey Mbudiogha, Joyce Akaniwor, Olive Bruce, and Chidi Halliday, all appointed to serve as members of the electoral body.

Senate panel and NNPC’s alleged missing N210 trillion

During the week, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts gave NNPC Ltd a 10-working-day ultimatum to provide explanations on alleged discrepancies involving N210 trillion in its audited financial records between 2017 and 2023.

The Committee Chairperson Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West) issued the directive on Thursday, noting that the company had failed to appear before the panel after repeated invitations.

The committee’s tone suggests that the lawmakers are frustrated with the company’s perceived evasiveness and lack of cooperation in the ongoing probe.

Senate confirms board members for regional development commissions

The Senate on Thursday confirmed nominations for the boards of the South-west Development Commission (SWDC), South-south Development Commission (SSDC), and North-central Development Commission (NCDC).

Each commission now has a chairman, managing director, executive directors, and members representing various geopolitical zones.

For SWDC, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, a former senator from Ekiti State, is the chairman, while Charles Akinola is the managing director.

Representatives of the six South-west states are on the board of the commission.

Chibudom Nwuche, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, is the chairman of the SSDC, while Usoro Akpabio is the managing director. The commission’s board members are from the state in the geopolitical zone.

Cosmas Akighir is the chairman of NCDC, while Tsenyil Yiltsen is the managing director.

The confirmation of the board members is seen as a step toward the launch of the regional commissions, which are intended to drive grassroots development, tackle infrastructure gaps, and address regional disparities.

