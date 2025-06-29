Favour Ofili took center stage at the ATX Sprint Classic in Georgetown, Texas, on Saturday where she lined up against a high-profile field that included Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas and former NCAA champion Kayla White.

In the 100m heats, Ofili clocked 10.87 seconds with a legal wind of +1.9 m/s—marking a new personal best and shaving six-hundredths of a second off her previous record of 10.93 set in April 2022.

Thomas placed third in that race with a time of 10.96, while White finished in 11.07.

In the final, Ofili went even quicker, clocking 10.78 seconds. The performance was wind-aided, with a tailwind of +3.1 m/s, making it ineligible for official record status.

Nevertheless, the Nigerian sprinter secured a second straight victory over Thomas, who finished in 10.95. White followed in 10.97.

The wins mark a strong statement from Ofili, who just a year earlier had finished sixth in the women’s 200m final at the Paris Olympics, where Thomas claimed gold in 21.83 seconds.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

That night in Paris, Ofili ran 22.24—solid, but not enough to challenge the leaders.

Rising form despite lingering frustrations

As Ofili’s performances continue to impress on the track, questions remain about her future with Nigeria’s national athletics system.

The 22-year-old has reportedly notified the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of her intention to switch allegiance to Turkey, citing dissatisfaction with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Jamaican journalist Kayon Raynor reported that Ofili submitted her nationality switch request in May 2025, following repeated issues with how the AFN handled her participation in international competitions.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, despite qualifying for the 100m, 200m, and the 4×100m relay, Ofili was blocked from participating due to Nigeria’s failure to meet AIU’s required number of out-of-competition tests.

At the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Ofili only discovered on the eve of the Games that she had not been entered in the 100m, despite meeting the qualification standard.

“I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me,” Ofili said in a candid post on social media.

Reports suggest Turkey has offered substantial incentives—up to $500,000—for athletes willing to represent its flag and this might have influenced Ofili’s decision to dump Nigeria for greener pastures.

READ ALSO: Favour Ofili reportedly switches allegiance to Turkey amid discontent with Nigerian Federation

While the World Athletics have confirmed receiving applications from athletes seeking to switch allegiance to Turkey, the body clarified it is yet to review or ratify the applications.

A defining summer ahead

For now, Ofili remains registered as a Nigerian athlete. But performances like the one in Texas continue to raise her global profile and underline her readiness for major competitions.

What lies ahead—whether in Nigerian green or Turkish red—remains to be seen. What’s clear is that Favour Ofili is running faster, and more confidently, than ever before.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

