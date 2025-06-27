Check 1

Does mixing moringa leaves with honey make a crawling child walk faster?

Claim: An X user alleged that a teaspoonful of powdered moringa leaves mixed with honey, given to a baby once daily, makes a crawling child walk faster.

Verdict: False! No scientific evidence shows that moringa leaves mixed with honey make a crawling child walk faster. There are dangers associated with babies consuming moringa and honey. Health bodies do not recommend honey for babies younger than one year old because of the risk of infant botulism.

Developmental milestones are essential for tracking a baby’s development, and walking is one of them. Because each baby is different, not all babies will meet these milestones exactly.

While most babies start walking between 10 and 18 months old, some may walk as early as nine months. Late walking is when a child has not reached the walking milestone of development at the expected age. This means a child not walking by 18 months is considered delayed walking.

Some reasons for late walking in children may include delayed motor maturation, learning disabilities, conditions that affect the development of muscle tone and power, such as cerebral palsy, down syndrome and some environmental factors that affect brain development or milestones that lead to walking.

Chief herbalist, an X user, stated that a teaspoonful of powdered moringa leaves mixed with honey, given to a baby once every day, makes a crawling child walk faster.

The user claims, “This combo is fantastic for children with delayed milestones. Nature heals.”

As of 3 June 2025, the post has garnered over 1.6 million views, 4,900 likes, 1,700 retweets, 313 comments and 3,000 bookmarks.

While some people thanked the claimant for sharing nature’s blessings with humanity, others countered him on his post, with some even sharing screenshots from Google, stating that his claim was wrong.

One user said, “Follow this advice if you want your infant to develop muscle weakness and paralysis.”

Another person asked him why this is even an idea crossing one’s mind and why he wants a baby to crawl and walk faster than the timeline set by biology and nature.

Another user said, “Every tweet from this guy has certified medical practitioners countering him. Makes me wonder what his purpose actually is.”

Since this is a public health issue and given the conflicting reactions, DUBAWA investigated the claim.

Verification

Moringa leaves are the nutritious foliage of the Moringa oleifera, also called drumstick or horseradish tree. They are an excellent source of minerals, antioxidants, vitamins, and dietary fibre.

Honey, on the other hand, is a sweet and viscous substance made by several species of bees, the best-known of which are honey bees.

Although Moringa and honey have functions and benefits, their use, especially in infants, should be cautiously approached.

Is Moringa safe for babies?

Moringa leaves have immense health benefits for babies, but are difficult to digest if given directly. Moringa powder is made after the leaves are washed, dried, dry-roasted, and ground.

For infants, particularly those under six months, the introduction of solid foods, including moringa, should be cautiously approached. Paediatricians typically recommend exclusive breastfeeding or formula feeding during this period.

Moringa can be a nutritious addition to a child’s diet, offering a range of vitamins and minerals that support growth and health.

However, despite its benefits, there are potential risks associated with moringa consumption in babies. The leaves contain certain compounds that, in large quantities, could lead to digestive upset or allergic reactions.

Parents should exercise caution, particularly with infants, and consult healthcare professionals before introducing moringa.

It is also important to note that proper storage and thorough cooking are crucial to minimising microbial risks when incorporating Moringa oleifera leaf powder (MLP) into infant complementary foods.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of Food Protection evaluated the microbiological safety of MLP and found that if mishandled, it can harbour pathogens such as Salmonella spp., Bacillus cereus, and Escherichia coli. The study demonstrated that boiling the fortified porridge for at least five minutes effectively reduces these risks. These findings emphasise the need for strict hygiene practices and adequate thermal preparation when using MLP in infant nutrition.

This is especially important in low-resource settings, where contamination risks may be higher due to environmental and handling factors.

Honey and the risk of Botulism

Infant botulism is a rare disease that occurs in children under one year old. Botulism affects the nervous system and is caused by the spores of a bacterium (Clostridium botulinum) contained in dust and some soils, but also in honey, the only recognised food source of exposure to this bacterium.

Honey, therefore, should never be given to children under 12 months of age due to the risk of infant botulism. It contains bacteria that can produce toxins in a baby’s intestines, leading to infant botulism, which is a severe illness.

According to the WHO, infant botulism occurs when infants ingest C. botulinum spores, which germinate into bacteria that colonise the gut and release toxins. C. botulinum in infants includes constipation, loss of appetite, weakness, an altered cry and a striking loss of head control.

Although there are several possible sources of infection for infant botulism, spore-contaminated honey has been associated with several cases. Parents and caregivers are therefore warned not to feed honey to infants before the age of one year.

The FDA has also warned parents not to give their babies honey.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves.

Symptoms usually start with weakness of the muscles that control the eyes, face, mouth, and throat, and they can spread to the neck, arms, torso, and legs. Botulism can also weaken the muscles involved in breathing, which makes the disease particularly dangerous.

There are also peer-reviewed articles which support the claim that honey should not be fed to infants, such as this 1979 study, published in The Journal of Pediatrics, which confirms that honey can contain Clostridium botulinum spores, linking honey consumption to type B infant botulism and demonstrating its potential as a direct source of infection in infants.

This 2012 review, published in The Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health, synthesises evidence from multiple clinical cases and studies.

It reaffirms honey as a known and preventable source of C. botulinum spores and reinforces global guidelines that advise against feeding honey to infants under 12 months.

Experts Opinion

Oluwatitofunmi Ipinmoye, a clinical dietitian, warned against feeding babies honey.

Ms Ipinmoye said honey is not suitable for babies under one year old because a baby’s stomach is not fully developed during this period, and giving them honey can cause death, making it dangerous.

This article also recommends that babies should not consume honey until they are at least 12 months old, as their digestive and immune systems are better equipped to handle honey safely.

Lydia Okon, a medical doctor at Isolo General Hospital in Lagos, also stated that honey should not be given to a child under one year old.

Ms Okon said honey sometimes could be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which produces botulinum toxin that can lead to paralysis of muscles if consumed.

This assertion is backed by this article, which confirms that honey, when given to infants, can cause breathing difficulty and muscle paralysis that can be fatal.

She advises that parents consult a paediatrician before introducing moringa into their baby’s diet, as they may not easily digest it.

This recommendation is supported by this article, which emphasises the importance of seeking professional medical advice before adding any new food or supplement to a child’s nutrition plan.

Chinonso Egemba, also known as Aproko Doctor, is a licensed medical doctor.

Mr Egemba also shared on his website that infant botulism is a rare bacterial infection that occurs in the intestines of babies under one year of age.

He noted that this happens when a baby ingests spores of Clostridium botulinum, which are present in the soil and sometimes in honey.

This condition can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, and sometimes breathing problems.

He also mentioned that the best way to prevent infant botulism is to avoid giving honey or food products that may contain honey to a baby under the age of one year.

Conclusion

The claim that administering a teaspoonful of powdered moringa leaves mixed with honey to a crawling child makes them walk faster is false and harmful.

This combination is not advisable because of digestion issues with moringa and the risk of botulism when babies less than one year old consume honey.

It is important to remember that every child develops at their own pace. Walking is a natural milestone that babies will reach in their own time, provided they are healthy and supported with proper nutrition and care.

Rushing this process or turning to unverified remedies can do more harm than good.

Parents and caregivers should provide a safe and loving environment that encourages movement and exploration rather than trying to accelerate developmental milestones.

Trust your child’s natural growth, and that walking will come at the right time.

