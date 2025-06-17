The body of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju, who tragically died during a bout in Ghana, was finally returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, 17 June, bringing a somber end to nearly three months of diplomatic and procedural efforts.

The remains of the 28-year-old fighter, popularly known as “Success,” arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, where a crowd of mourners had gathered to pay their final respects.

Among those present to receive the body were members of the Ghana National Supporters Union, the Nigeria Supporters Club, Olanrewaju’s family members, friends, fellow boxers, and a host of journalists who have followed the tragic case from the beginning.

An emotional homecoming

There were tears, tributes, and several songs rendered as people patiently waited for the casket carrying Olanrewaju’s body to be finally released to the anxious crowd.

Supporters from both Ghana and Nigeria stood in solidarity, waving flags and mourning together in honour of the fallen fighter.

“This is a sad day for Nigerian sports,” said Rafiu Ladipo, President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C). “But we are glad Segun has finally returned home and can now be buried with dignity.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The repatriation marks the conclusion of a long, painful wait for the family, who had been caught in a web of delays caused by legal, medical, and diplomatic formalities between Ghana and Nigeria.

The fight and the fallout

Olanrewaju died on 29 March after collapsing during a lightweight boxing match against Ghanaian opponent Jon Mbanugu at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra. He was pronounced dead at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital shortly after the incident.

In the aftermath, investigations by a seven-member Ghanaian committee revealed serious lapses by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), including the failure to conduct mandatory pre-fight medical examinations and the absence of certified medical personnel at ringside.

A scathing report concluded that the fight should never have taken place under such conditions. The revelations sparked public outrage and diplomatic interventions that eventually led to the clearance for Olanrewaju’s body to be returned to Nigeria.

Financial Compensation

As part of a goodwill gesture, the Ghana Boxing Authority contributed a total of $3,000 to the late boxer’s family. This included $1,500 from his unpaid fight purse and an additional $1,500 from the Ghana Boxing Federation to assist with funeral expenses.

The cash donation was made at the airport.

Olanrewaju’s body was taken from the airport directly to his family home, avoiding further delays or additional stops at any mortuary. Plans are underway for his burial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

