The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, is in a closed-door meeting with the executives of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMeT), as well as heads of aviation agencies and workers’ unions, amidst the ongoing workers’s strike rocking the aviation sector.

An industrial action embarked upon by NiMet workers on Wednesday to demand improved welfare, promotion and better welfare has stalled the operations of Air Peace and possibly other airlines. Flight delays and cancellations have been recorded in some airports in the country. NiMet plays crucial roles in ensuring smooth and safe flight schedules in the country.

The minister’s special adviser on digital media, Gbenga Saka, announced the ongoing meeting, aimed at resulting the industrial dispute, in a statement posted to X on Thursday.

“HAPPENING NOW! Hon. Minister of Aviation Engages Aviation Unions Over Ongoing Strike. The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development @fmaviationng, @fkeyamo, is currently in a high-level meeting with the Permanent Secretary and heads of aviation agencies, alongside leaders of key aviation unions,” the statement said.

It said in attendance at the meeting are representatives from the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), led by Ochema Abba (General Secretary) and Oluchi (Deputy President), as well as the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), represented by Alale Adebayo (President General) and Comrade Ambore Samson (Chairman).

“The meeting is aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the ongoing strike action by aviation workers and working towards an immediate resolution to restore normalcy across the sector,” the official noted.

NiMet Workers’ Strike

On Wednesday, employees of NiMet commenced a nationwide indefinite strike over welfare issues. The commencement of the workers’ action stemmed from their unmet demands as contained in a communique issued to the government in January, NiMet employees said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the action of the striking workers disrupted flight schedules across major airports in the country.

Flight delays and cancellations were recorded in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano airports on Wednesday as NiMet workers staged protests across the facilities. The ongoing demonstration prompted Air Peace to suspend its operations on Wednesday amidst safety concerns. However, airlines such as Ibom Air, Arik, and United Nigeria Airlines were still operating.

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that the striking employees of NiMet stalled operations for the second consecutive day at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja. The workers picketed the office in protest for improved welfare and promotion.

Dozens of frustrated staff members were seen seated at strategic points outside the gate of the building. Some of the employees who spoke with this publication at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday explained that they participated in the protest to express their frustration over poor wages and demand enhanced welfare benefits.

Among several demands, the workers called on the government to implement the recently approved minimum wage. They have vowed to continue the protest until their demands are met.

However, earlier on Thursday, a top NiMet official, who asked not to be quoted since he was not authorised to speak on the issue, told PREMIUM TIMES that the “management is disappointed with the hardline” position taken by the striking unions because some of the issues in dispute have been resolved, while others are in various stages of resolution.

“It is surprising that the unions resorted to strike action because the unions themselves recently wrote and thanked management for its labour friendly policies. Makes you wonder if there are other motives or there are people bent on sabotaging management,” the official said.

He explained that the management is not relenting in reaching an amicable resolution with the unions so that normal services will be restored.

NiMet has yet to issue an official statement but the agency is expected to do so after the meeting with the minister.

