The police command in Benue, on Friday, rescued 14 passengers of Benue Links, kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday evening in Otukpo LGA of the state.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, made this known in a statement, in Makurdi.
Mr Anene said that the bus was attacked on 3 April, around Otukpo Burnt Bricks area, leading to the death of the driver and one passenger.
She said the armed kidnappers thereafter took away the remaining 14 other passengers to an unknown destination.
|
The PRO said the command, in collaboration with the State Civil Protection Guard, rushed to the scene and found the driver and a passenger with gunshot injuries in the vehicle, while others were whisked away by the kidnappers.
“The injured were conveyed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by a doctor.
“The team launched a search for the kidnapped victims within the nearby forest immediately.
“On April 4, at about 1500hrs, they sighted the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a gun duel. The superior firepower of the police subdued them and they took to their heels, abandoning their captives.
READ ALSO: Recruitment: Police announce date for constable training
“Unfortunately, they had inflicted matchet cuts on two of the victims before the rescue. Fourteen victims were rescued and taken to the hospital, where one was confirmed dead and others are currently receiving treatment,” she said.
Ms Anene said that the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, commiserated with the families of the deceased and pledged to bring the perpetrators to book.
She said that he enjoined the people of Otukpo to look out for suspects with gunshot injuries and report them to the police, as many of the bandits received gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999