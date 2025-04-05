The police command in Benue, on Friday, rescued 14 passengers of Benue Links, kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday evening in Otukpo LGA of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, made this known in a statement, in Makurdi.

Mr Anene said that the bus was attacked on 3 April, around Otukpo Burnt Bricks area, leading to the death of the driver and one passenger.

She said the armed kidnappers thereafter took away the remaining 14 other passengers to an unknown destination.

The PRO said the command, in collaboration with the State Civil Protection Guard, rushed to the scene and found the driver and a passenger with gunshot injuries in the vehicle, while others were whisked away by the kidnappers.

“The injured were conveyed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by a doctor.

“The team launched a search for the kidnapped victims within the nearby forest immediately.

“On April 4, at about 1500hrs, they sighted the bandits in the forest and engaged them in a gun duel. The superior firepower of the police subdued them and they took to their heels, abandoning their captives.

“Unfortunately, they had inflicted matchet cuts on two of the victims before the rescue. Fourteen victims were rescued and taken to the hospital, where one was confirmed dead and others are currently receiving treatment,” she said.

Ms Anene said that the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, commiserated with the families of the deceased and pledged to bring the perpetrators to book.

She said that he enjoined the people of Otukpo to look out for suspects with gunshot injuries and report them to the police, as many of the bandits received gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.

(NAN)

