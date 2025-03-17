Rivers State Government has warned of “avoidable calamities” that would affect the people and residents of the state if the pro-Wike lawmakers continue to rebuff Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s effort to end the state’s political crises.

Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, have been locked in a protracted battle to control the political structures in the oil-rich Rivers.

The political crises split the state’s legislature into two factions, with 27 lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike and three to Mr Fubara. The governor had recognised the three-member faction because the others “lost” their seats in the assembly since they had defected from the PDP to the APC.

However, a recent Supreme Court judgement tipped the balance of power in favour of Mr Wike and his allies.

The court reinstated the pro-Wike faction as the legitimate Rivers assembly, stopped federal allocations to the state, and nullified the local elections earlier conducted by Mr Fubara’s administration.

The Rivers House of Assembly has just served a notice of alleged misconduct against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

In a notice dated 14 March 2025 and addressed to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, the 26 lawmakers, among other things, accused Governor Fubara of spending Rivers funds without approval from the state assembly and appointing people to run the government without required screening and confirmation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The lawmakers also accused Governor Fubara of hindering or obstructing the assembly from its constitutional functions and seizing salaries, allowances, and funds belonging to lawmakers, clerk, and the assembly.

They accused the Deputy Governor, Mrs Odu, of “conniving and supporting the illegal appointment of persons to occupy offices/positions in the Rivers State Government without allowing for the requirement of screening and confirmation”.

Rivers government reacts

Warisenibo Johnson, the state’s commissioner for information, called the lawmakers on Monday to retrace their steps and embrace the governor’s peace effort.

“Should this opportunity to pull the state from the precipice fail, the people and residents of the state, without exception, are bound to suffer avoidable calamities of economic, social and political upheavals that might sink us deeper into unimaginable crises,” Mr Johnson said while briefing reporters in Port Harcourt.

Mr Johnson forwarded a text of the briefing to PREMIUM TIMES.

The commissioner narrated the sequence of the crises and Mr Fubara’s effort to end them, including how the lawmakers denied him access to their quarters to present the 2025 budget as ordered by the Supreme Court.

He said the governor complied with the “shocking” judgement of the Supreme Court by compelling the chairpersons of the local councils in the state to vacate their office and hand over to civil servants.

“As if they are bent on fighting at all fronts, these lawmakers, who should be settling to the business of law-making for the good governance of Rivers State, accused the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, of age falsification, even inviting the operatives of the DSS to investigate him instead of reporting him to the Nigerian Judicial Council the only authorised body responsible for investigation and discipline of judicial officers across the federation,” Mr Johnson said.

“It is glaringly clear that with the current actions of the House, the dire consequences and harsh realities that the civil servants, retirees and people of the state will face UNIMAGINABLE economic hardships, as the government will be unable to pay salaries, pensions and other emoluments as well as perform other obligations at the end of the month, as both the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant-General of the Federation have been ordered to seize revenue allocations to the state until its judgment is fully implemented.

“The collateral damages of the actions of the legislative arm of government in Rivers will be so severe as non-release of warehoused revenues due the state from the Federation Account will ultimately ground the operation of all sectors of the government.”

The text of Mr Johnson’s media briefing did not mention the lawmakers’ impeachment moves against Mr Fubara, the second since the governor was elected in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

