President Bola Tinubu has appointed Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.
Additionally, the president appointed principal officers for the university, including Qurix Barnabas, a professor, as vice chancellor, Sanusi Adamu as registrar, Ibrahim Dalhat as bursar, and Daniel Abubakar, a professor, as university librarian.
President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Thomas Etuh, representing the North-central, Fabian Nwaora (South-east), Femi Taiwo (South-west) and Zarah Bukar (North-east). as members of the university’s governing council.
All the appointees were carefully selected based on their distinguished careers, leadership experience, and dedication to advancing education in Nigeria.
|
President Tinubu implored them to use their collective expertise to position the university as a hub for academic excellence and research, aligning with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
READ ALSO:For 50 years, we were spending money of generations yet unborn Tinubu
President Tinubu urged the newly appointed officers to provide visionary leadership and lay a solid foundation for the university’s growth as it prepares to admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.
The Federal University of Applied Sciences was known as Nok University. It was renamed following the federal government’s takeover of its assets.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
March 17, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999