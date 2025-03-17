President Bola Tinubu has appointed Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Additionally, the president appointed principal officers for the university, including Qurix Barnabas, a professor, as vice chancellor, Sanusi Adamu as registrar, Ibrahim Dalhat as bursar, and Daniel Abubakar, a professor, as university librarian.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Thomas Etuh, representing the North-central, Fabian Nwaora (South-east), Femi Taiwo (South-west) and Zarah Bukar (North-east). as members of the university’s governing council.

All the appointees were carefully selected based on their distinguished careers, leadership experience, and dedication to advancing education in Nigeria.

President Tinubu implored them to use their collective expertise to position the university as a hub for academic excellence and research, aligning with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Tinubu urged the newly appointed officers to provide visionary leadership and lay a solid foundation for the university’s growth as it prepares to admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

The Federal University of Applied Sciences was known as Nok University. It was renamed following the federal government’s takeover of its assets.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 17, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

