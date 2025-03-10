The Federal Road Safety Corps says eight passengers were burnt to death in a fatal road accident that occurred at Agbede community, along the Benin-Auchi road, Etsako West Local Government Area.

Cyril Mathew, Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said this on Monday in Benin City

Mr Mathew said eyewitness accounts revealed that the accident happened on Sunday when a truck descending the Ewu Hill from Benin towards Auchi experienced a brake failure and crashed into several vehicles trapped in traffic.

The impact reportedly ignited a fire, engulfing the vehicles and resulting in multiple casualties.

He said the crash involved four vehicles, including two tankers carrying diesel and petroleum products.

“Based on reports from witnesses, one of the tankers lost its brakes while descending the hill and rammed into other vehicles, sparking a fire,” he explained.

He further disclosed that two people died on the spot, while four others were rushed to the hospital.

After the fire was extinguished, he said emergency responders recovered seven bodies, which included the two that died on Sunday.

“Tragically, one of the injured victims succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, bringing the total death toll to eight.

“Eyewitnesses recounted how the truck driver and his assistant shouted, “No brake! No brake!” before crashing into two other vehicles caught in the traffic.

“The victims were reportedly trapped in the congestion and they were not involved in any illegal fuel scooping,” he said.

The FRSC commander commended his personnel and local residents for their swift response, which helped prevent further casualties.

