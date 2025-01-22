Today, newspapers dominated headlines with reports of President Timubu’s plan to restart oil exploitation in Ogoni, a community in Rivers State that has suffered severe land degradation due to extensive oil exploration.

“Set aside your historical grievances, Tinubu urges Ogonis,” Blueprint reported.

Tribune reported, “Tinubu to Ogoni leaders: Forget historical grievances, reconcile.”

The Punch reported the news under the headline “Tinubu promises fairness as Ogoni oil exploration plan resumes.”

This Nigeria newspaper reported that “Tinubu meets with Ogoni leaders over clean-up and oil exploration.”

The front page of The Nation newspaper read, “Our plan to restart oil production in Ogoni, by Tinubu, Fubara.”

“Ogoniland: At Historic Meeting, Tinubu Pledges Peace, Justice,” The Matrix Newspaper reported.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Meanwhile, “Sahara Energy begins oil exploration in Ondo State,” the Hope reported.

Report on tariff increase, which would raise the cost of phone calls to N16.5 per minute and data to N431 per GB, is also on the front page of most Nigerian newspapers.

The Matrix newspaper reported that “Outrage trails FG’s 50% telecoms tariff hike”, and The leadership newspaper reported that “the 50% Telecom Tariff Increase Not Across Board – NCC.”



Last Monday, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved the increase in tariff prices after network operators appealed due to the current market condition.

However, the Daily Sun reported that the “telecomms tariff hike sparks widespread fury.”

Liberty Newspaper also reported that “SERAP gives Tinubu 48hrs to reverse 50% telecoms tariff hike.”

“Phone calls to cost #16.5/minute, data #431.25/ 1Gb, as NCC increases tariff by 50%,” Liberty also reported.

President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) also made headlines.

Blueprint with the headline “Trump pulls US out of WHO, world body calls for dialogue” reported that the new US President signed several executive orders on Monday after his inauguration, including the removal of the US from WHO.

“UN regrets U.S. exit from global cooperation on health, climate change pact,” This Nigeria reported.

“Trump’s executive orders face legal hurdles,” according to The Nations. “FG congratulates Trump on inauguration as 47th President,” The Hope newspaper reported.

According to the Daily Independent, “Trump policies may weaken naira, worsen Nigeria’s debt servicing costs.”

Other significant headlines are; “Over 7m on estimated billing despite N15 tr intervention, free supply, reported by Guardian Newspaper.

“Japa: Our hospitals will be empty in 2 years – CMDs,” Daily Trust reported.

“Bagudu: Tinuba Steering Economy in Right Direction, Determined to Stay Course,” This Day newspaper headline read.



Punch reported that “Amotekun mobilises 2,000 men to comb S’West forests.”

“Again, Tinubu meditates in Wike/Fubara Faceoff,” The Daily Times reported.

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

