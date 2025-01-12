Gunmen, suspected to be cattle herders, have killed nine people and injured many others in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
The deadly attack occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Tattara community of the Panda Development Area of Karu.
According to a local source who wished to remain anonymous, the attackers invaded the community, firing shots indiscriminately at residents.
“It was around 8 p.m. when we started hearing gunshots. We were caught unaware, and it was a nightmare for many of us. As of now, we have lost nine people, and two are in critical condition. Several others sustained various degrees of injuries,” the source told PREMIUM TIMES.
This incident bears eerie similarities to a previous attack by Fulani herders about a year ago, which resulted in the burning down of houses in Tattara.
The police were working to restore normalcy in the area as of the time of this report Sunday evening.
However, efforts to reach the police spokesperson were unsuccessful, as his phone lines were unavailable.
