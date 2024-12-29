A plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea has killed 179 people in one of the country’s worst aviation disasters.

South Korea’s National Fire Agency confirmed that there are two survivors, both of whom are flight crew members.

The Boeing 737-800 flight, operated by local airline Jeju Air, had 181 people on board, including six crew members, and was arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday when the accident occurred around 9:00 a.m. local time.

The flight, which was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, landed at Muan International Airport and went up in flames.

Images shared on social media captured the severity of the incident. One showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the plane, while another depicted the jet’s tail section consumed by flames near the runway, surrounded by firefighters and emergency response teams.

All domestic and international flights from Muan International Airport were cancelled following the accident

South Korea’s Acting President, Choi Sang-mok, declared the scene a special disaster zone, making the central government’s funding available to the local government and victims.

“We have a grave situation where a great loss of life occurred after a plane went off the runway in Muan airport this morning,” Mr Sang-mok said, according to a presidential office statement quoted by Al jazeera.

“I express my deepest condolences to the many victims in the incident. I will do all I can for the injured to quickly recover. I give my condolences to the victims and give my sincere regards to the bereaved families.”

Both the airline and Boeing, the plane’s manufacturer, have offered their condolences.

Boeing said it is in touch with South Korea’s Jeju Air after the deadly crash.

Neighbouring Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had been directed to investigate whether any Thai nationals were aboard the aircraft and to provide immediate assistance if necessary.

So far, only two Thai nationals have been reported to be on board, with the remaining passengers believed to be South Koreans.

The local airline, Jeju Air, has apologised for the crash and pledged to “do everything in our power to respond to this accident.”

This marks the first fatal incident for the airline since it began operations in 2005.

