‎A 20-year-old student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, has been found dead in his residence in the Emure-Ile area of the state.

‎The lifeless body of Audi Emmanuel, a computer engineering student of the institution, was found hanging in his room, suggesting he could have hung himself.

‎According to sources, neighbours, who had noticed a foul smell emanating from the deceased’s room, forced the door open, after which his body was discovered.

‎One of the neighbours said, “Emmanuel’s body was found hanging in his rented apartment. The odour from his room was so heavy. We tried to reach him, but we couldn’t. So we decided to force the door open.”

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‎Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, said the command had commenced an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

‎According to him, police operatives promptly visited the scene after the report was filed.

‎“The Ondo State Police Command confirms the report of a suspected suicide incident at Emure-Ile involving a 20-year-old student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, who was found dead in his residence,” Mr Jimoh said in a statement.

‎”Police operatives promptly visited the scene, where the body was recovered and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

‎”Preliminary observations suggest a case of suicide; however, a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

‎”The Command commiserates with the family of the deceased and urges members of the public to seek support and speak up during moments of emotional distress, as help is always available.”