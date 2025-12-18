Nigeria made a powerful statement on Day 1 of the weightlifting events at the 4th African Youth Games in Angola, dominating the competition and winning a total of eight gold medals and one silver.

Favour Cornelius led the charge in the 44kg category with an outstanding performance, claiming three gold medals after lifting 50kg in the snatch, 64kg in the clean and jerk, and finishing with a total of 114kg.

In the 48kg division, Esther Chidalu Ezenwa delivered another triple-gold display for Nigeria. She recorded 63kg in the snatch, 77kg in the clean and jerk, and posted a combined total of 140kg to top the category.

Chinaza Cecelia Ezenwa continued Nigeria’s golden run in the 53kg category, winning two gold medals and one silver.

She lifted 65kg in the snatch to claim silver, before responding strongly with gold in the clean and jerk at 83kg and gold in the total with an impressive 148kg.

On Day 1 of weightlifting event, Nigeria’s medal haul from stood at eight gold medals and one silver, marking a dominant opening performance at the 4th African Youth Games and setting a strong run for the rest of the competition.